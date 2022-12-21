Fantastic crowd share in prizes at Glenray fundraiser Advertising Feature

Major prize winner Mavis Dalton, (second from left), with daughter Nicole Deveney, grandson Leo Dalton and son Anthony Dalton. Picture by Andrew Lotherington

The 2022 Glenray Great Giveaway has once again been hailed as a huge success with the event raising over $21,000 for the local not-for-profit organisation. A crowd of over 300 were on hand for the prize draws and Glenray Marketing Manager, Elisa Miller, said she was very happy with the turnout "We were humbled by how many people showed up to support us, it was a great afternoon," she said.



Tristan Hartwell collects the Taronga Zoo Family Pass prize on behalf of Norman Burns from Glenray's Theresa Sonter and . Picture by Andrew Lotherington

Held on Sunday, December 18 at Bathurst Panthers, the event was a major fundraiser for Glenray who assist people living with disabilities in a range of roles including residential and vocational services, accommodation, supported employment, and community programs.



Elisa said thanks to the generous support of local businesses and sponsors, there were 31 prizes up for grabs and close to 4000 tickets sold. "We were blown away by the support from our sponsors, local businesses, organisations and the community," she said. "It was phenomenal to see everyone at the event and we would really like to thank everyone who sponsored us, bought tickets, and the team who helped out to make the event possible."



Over $16,000 in prizes in total were on offer with individual prizes ranging from vouchers to local restaurants, cafes and local businesses, and tickets to the Bathurst 1000 and Taronga Western Plains Zoo, through to linen and homeware packages, sporting goods, jewellery, electronics, and more.



Worth over $7500, the major prize included a Zoofari getaway, mountain bikes, a kayak, coffee machine, camping fridge, table tennis table, fishing gear, toys and more. The prize was won by Mavis Dalton who said she simply couldn't believe she had won. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me," she said. "I lost my husband 10 months ago and this will be our family's first Christmas without him in 40 years, so to win all of this will help make our day a bit more special."

The first prize won was a Mooi Plants giftpack and a $60 Sweet Caramel voucher and was claimed by Paige Morpurgusan and Joel Condon. Picture by Andrew Lotherington

Elisa said it was great to see the all the prizes go to worthy winners and that it was a great team effort to make the event possible. "It has been an ongoing task since June this year to get everything organised with months of jobs like reaching out to businesses and the community for support, organising prizes, arranging the venue, and pre-selling tickets," she said. "The response we received was overwhelming."

