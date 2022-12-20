By the Bowling Shark
WITH the man in the big red suit fast approaching, the Majellan Club has been swamped with people celebrating the festive season.
With that, this will be the last report for 2022, so without delay this is how the week rolled:
Sunday, December 11
Rink 12: John Toole, Trevor Sharpham and Leonie McGarry were chasing their tails against Lisa Toole, Peter Drew and Noel Witney.
Team Witney only lost the lead once and managed to hang on to the end to win the match 10-9.
Tuesday, December 13
Rink nine: Ted Parker, Mick Burke and Allan Clark were 4-all after six ends against Geoff Thorne, Ron Hogan and Josh Robinson.
From there Team Robinson charged ahead, dominated the scoreboard and took the win by 10 points at 23-13.
Rink 10: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Brain Hope were out the gates well with an 8-0 lead by the fourth against Robert Thompson, Peter Hope and Terry Burke.
Team Burke fought back to level the scores by the seventh (8-all). In the end Team Hope just scrapped home with the win 23-22.
Rink 11: Tony Smith, Ian Warren and Max Elms were 12-all after 10 ends against Bryce Peard, Keith Pender and Peter Drew.
Team Elms picked up five points on the next end to give them the momentum to the end to win the match 29-18.
Rink 12: Terry Chifley, Robin Moore (swing bowler) and Kevin Miller never saw the lead against Bill Mackey, Robin Moore and Dennis Harvey.
Team Miller came close though on the 10th, getting a five-point end to be one behind (11-12).
Team Harvey was too good in the end, winning 22-16.
Rink 13: Neil Adams, Russ McPherson and Noel Witney trailed from the start against Jim Clark, Peter Ryan and Ron McGarry.
Team McGarry was out to a 10-point difference by the 10th end (14-4) and from there dominated the scoreboard to win by 10 points at 21-11.
Rink 14: Robert Raithby, Paul Jenkins and Peter Zylstra were level on two ends against Jake Shurmer, John Toole and Jeff Adams.
The 11th and 13th ends brought the game back to a zero-point difference with Team Zylstra gaining the lead and then taking the win 25-16.
Wednesday, December 14: women's Christmas social bowls
Rink nine: Allan Clark, Des Sanders and Val Zylstra were out to an eight-point lead by the third end against Ron McGarry, Robyn Adams and Betsy Thornberry.
The scores were tied (14-all) on the 13th and the next end proved a winner for Team McGarry, who prevailed 15-14.
Rink 10: Maureen Taylor (swing bowler), Pauline Clark and Sally Colebatch were 14-6 in front by the eighth end against Maureen Taylor, Graham Scott and Liz Draper.
Team Colebatch continued to lead until the end of the match to win 19-17.
Rink 11: Leonie McGarry, Dawn Howarth and Julie Barr were out to prove a point against Kerry Lucas, Sue Murray and Ray Miller. Team Barr blocked the scoring opportunities for Team Miller, who went down 14-3.
Saturday, December 17
Rink 11: Ron Hogan (swing bowler), Trevor Sharpham and Craig Bush were 9-all after 10 ends against Ron Hogan, Max Elms and Dave Josh.
The back end of the match saw the lead change three times with Team Bush getting the win 19-17.
Rink 12: Peter Naylor, Terry James and Mick McDonald were 7-all after six ends against Jeff Thorne, Ron Hollebone and Paul Galvin.
From there Team McDonald struggled to gain the points, with Team Galvin taking an easy win 28-13.
Rink 13: Robert Rooke, Kerry Connors and Paul Francis were giving Terry Clark, Des Sanders and Tim Pickstone a lesson in bowls with a 26-3 lead.
Team Francis continued the lesson to the very end of the match to take an easy 32-14 win.
Rink 14: John Toole, Peter Phegan and Hugh Brennan failed to start against John Bosson, Peter Hope and Terry Burke who were ahead 11-0 by the sixth.
Team Brennan struggled throughout the match to gain the advantage, with Team Burke winning 23-16.
Rink 15: Ted Parker, Jeff Adams and Mick Sewell were well out in front against Peter Martin, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney with a 21-7 lead by the 12th.
But how quickly the tables turned, with Team Witney fighting back to take the win 25-23.
Sunday, December 18
Rink 11: Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry were in the box seat against Anne Pickstone and Trevor Sharpham with a 14-7 lead by the 10th end.
Team Sharpham did its best to fight back, but Team McGarry took the win 17-13.
Rink 12: Liz Draper (swing bowler), Betsy Thornberry and Noel Witney had a low scoring match against Liz Draper with the score 9-6 to Team Witney by the 13th.
Team Witney prevailed in the end to win 13-6.
Tuesday, December 20
Rink 10: Jeff Adams, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan had a kick start against Max Elms, Ron McGarry and Tim Pickstone with a 7-2 lead by the third end.
Team Pickstone fought back to level the match on the seventh (8-all) and then took control of the scoreboard to win 25-19.
Rink 11: Allan Clark (swing bowler), Trevor Kellock and Josh Robinson were up 18-4 by the 11th end against Allan Clark, John Toole and Peter Hope.
Team Robinson continued to lead the way and took the match 25-13.
Rink 12: Kevin Arrow, Mick Burke and Ron Hogan battled to gain the advantage against Russ McPherson, Ted Parker and Paul Jenkins.
Team Jenkins was out to a 17-8 lead by the 13th and went on to win the match 25-12.
Rink 13: Terry Chifley, Peter Mathis and John Bosson were out to a 23-11 lead by the 13th against Bryce Peard, Jake Shurmer and Graham Scott.
Team Bosson was on point to the end and took a comprehensive win 33-17.
Rink 14: Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Terry Burke were ahead 13-6 by the ninth end against Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Peter Ryan.
But both teams came together on the second last end to be level 17-all. Team Burke picked up three shots on the last to win 20-17.
Rink 15: Tony Smith and Kevin Miller struggled for momentum against Keith Pender and Ian Warren.
Team Warren was out to a 10-point lead by the 12th end and controlled the scoring opportunities to take the win 21-9.
This wraps up another great week and the year at the Majellan Bowling Club.
From all of us at the club have a merry Christmas and happy new year.
The Shark is taking a break over the next few weeks and will return in 2023 bigger and better than ever.
So until then, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
WELCOME to the final notes for the year. It has been a challenging one in many ways, but the club thrives.
Winning Zone 4 to be represented at the State Division 4 Pennants Finals was a great boost to our confidence.
Susie Simmons, our bowler of the year will represent the club at the State Rookies Singles next year.
She has also qualified to play in the State Mixed Pairs competition.
Thanks goes to the committee and numerous volunteers who keep the club running and the grounds in great shape.
Social bowls
Wednesday, December 14
IT was a blowy, cool, afternoon so most games were called off early.
Game one, rink 16: Nev Townsend, Kevin Miller and Robert Keady were untroubled in their win over the team of Paul Rodenhuis, John Martin and Phil Murray.
Paul's crew had an early start, but Nev's team soon equalised, then eventually passed them.
From trailing 10-9 in the 10th end, Nev's team took out the remaining eight ends, claiming 14 shots in the process to give them a tally of 23.
Game two, rink 17: Joe Young and Trevor Kellock defeated Ian Cunningham and Judy Rodenhuis with a score of 29-14.
After the sixth end, Ian and Judy were leading 8-3; Joe and Trevor soon eclipsed that with 12 shots in four ends.
From there, Ian and Judy had no answer as Joe and Trevor piled on the shots.
Game three, rink 18: Denis Oxley and Pat Duff beat Alby Homer and Ian Shaw 16-9.
Denis and Pat led all the way - they were 8-2 after six ends, 13-5 after 10 then 16-6 after 14 ends.
The game was called after 16 ends.
Saturday, December 17
Game one, rink two: A solid 34-5 thrashing was handed out by Bobby Lindsay, Bruce Rich and James Nau to their opponents Ray Noonan, Brian Burke and Braydon Noonan.
Bob and his crew were cruising at 14-1 after eight ends, then 29-2 (including a six) after 13!
From there, both sides only scored singles to the last end.
Game two, rink three: Kevin Miller and Arch Ledger beat Bryan Bromfield and Grant Brunton 21-15.
After the first six ends it was all-square on seven-all. From there, Bryan and Arch steadily drew ahead with little resistance from the opposition.
Game three, rink four: A drawn game, 19-all, was the result between the teams of Ron Cambey and Daniel Prasad playing against Joe Young and Phil Murray.
Ron and Daniel generally had the upper hand, leading 10-6 after eight ends and 13-8 after 11.
Joe and Phil caught up by the 15th end to be level on 14-all, but then Ron and Daniel skipped ahead, leading 19-14 after 18 ends.
Joe and Phil took the last three ends to equalise the score.
Game four, rink five: Susie Simmons and Annette McPherson comfortably saw off Denis Oxley and Trevor Kellock with a score of 26-10.
After 10 ends, the women were well in front with the score on 19-1.
Denis and Trevor were too far behind to challenge, but did pick up nine shots in the last 11 ends.
Game five, rink six: Ray Fitzalan and Barry McPherson teamed together well in their game against Alby Homer and Chris Stafford.
It was quite close throughout with scores level on 7-all, 10-all and then 11-all.
It was in the last five ends that the win came to Ray and Barry, winning five shots to two.
