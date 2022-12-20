HE'S been dashing through the park with a flying festive season to date, but will Max Martinez make it a merry Christmas and a happy new year?
As Bathurst parkrun prepares for a pair of epic weekend double-headers, Martinez is the runner in blistering form as he has been edging closer to cracking the sub 16-minute mark.
Firstly he clocked a 16:28 effort for the five kilometre course on December 10. It was the first time Martinez had recorded a personal best since his 16:29 on January 1.
Then last Saturday Martinez blazed around to win in a time of 16:06.
He won by 89 seconds over good friend and rival Miller Rivett.
It was an effort that impressed Bathurst parkrun co-event director Stephen Jackson.
"Holy cow, that's a biggy. That's fantastic," he said.
"I remember when I was pacing him to get to 20 minutes, that was only three or four years ago now.
"Maxy and Miller and Matt [Ferguson] are all going well, then you've got James Pucci coming up behind them - they're all coming through. It's fantastic."
Last year Martinez placed second to Aaron Houston at Bathurst's Christmas parkrun, while in 2020 he took the honours.
As for the New Year's Day parkrun, Martinez placed fourth on his first attempt in 2020 and then won this year's edition.
While it remains to be seen who will take the honours, Jackson knows the coming fortnight will be one of the biggest since Bathurst parkrun was founded.
There will be runs on December 24 and 25 then December 31 and January 1 as the regular Saturday events combine with the festive season specials.
"We do Christmas Day and New Year's Day every year, but they just happen to be weekend on weekend this year," Jackson said.
"So it will be double the pleasure, four parkruns in eight days, and Christmas Day we'll probably get about 150 people turn up and New Year's Day is the same sort of thing.
"People travel for them as well, it's quite remarkable the community that comes together on Christmas Day. You can do that before you go and do family stuff."
The twin dose of double-headers follows on from last Saturday's Bathurst parkrun wedding.
Wayne Cole and Belinda Wright were the tail walkers for the event and were married afterwards. It was a first for Bathurst.
Jackson and co-event director Jenn Arnold left Canberra at 3am to make sure they'd arrive in time to run and attend the ceremony.
"There has been other places, but in this part of the world, as far as I know, this is one of the first weddings in Australia at parkrun," Jackson said.
"There have been a few people meet and get together, but an actual wedding at parkrun, no, this is a first."
