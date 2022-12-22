After a tough 2022, Mavis has been given a Christmas cheer

A BATHURST woman who's had a challenging 2022 has been given a timely boost just ahead of Christmas.
Mavis Dalton, who recently moved back to Bathurst from Young to be closer to family, lost her husband earlier this year.
This Christmas is set to be her first Christmas without her husband in nearly 40 years, so understandably it'll be a difficult festive period.
But she was left joyfully overwhelmed after winning the major prize Glenray Great Giveway on Sunday afternoon.
"Oh my God nothing like this has ever happened to me," she said.
"I lost my husband 10 months ago and this will be our family's first Christmas without him in 40 years, so to win all of this will help make our day a bit more special."
She was present at the prize draw at the Panthers Bathurst with her daughter Nicole Deveney, son Anthony Dalton and grandson Leo Dalton.
"Leo is going to have a great Christmas," Ms Dalton said.
"The kids said to come down the club and try our luck and look what's happened. Good things come to those who wait."
"I just want to thank everyone, it's almost unreal. Leo and the family will get some great presents but there is just so much, we might donate some back to charities who need it where we can."
Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller said it was amazing to Ms Dalton claim the top prize.
"When you do these things you really do hope that it goes to someone that is going to appreciate and enjoy it as much as they can," she said.
"The little bit that Mavis shared with me is that she had a really tough year. She lost her husband.
"She just relocated Bathurst to be closer to family, so she was overwhelmed on the night. It was just so lovely.
"She was really appreciative and it brought her so much joy that she could win that prize. It was a really positive end to the year for her."
Ms Miller said money raised could go towards provide a sensory garden.
"Glenray is a non-for-profit so we try and do an annual fundraiser every year to raise money to towards special projects, things that aren't necessarily a part of everyday support we provide," she said.
"We raised an amazing amount, just over $21,000 through the raffle. We're just deciding what we're going to spend it on but most likely it's going towards a few a projects.
"One idea is a garden we want to put in for our clients. A regular occurrence when we're supporting people with a disability is that they get overwhelmed by their environment.
"Sometimes it might be too noisy, loud or whatever the cause can be. Having a sensory garden is a quiet, calming place and they can learn to self regulate those emotions."
Ms Miller said this was the first year Glenray had done the giveaway.
"It's been such a success we may have to make it a yearly thing or every alternative year because it was a large endeavour," she said.
"Every prize was donated, so we were donated by the support. When we put the call out, we were just blown away by their generosity and support.
"It's quite a large undertaking, but we'll see how we go."
