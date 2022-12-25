AS the year comes to a close, we've gone back through our archives to see the work that Western Advocate photographers and journalists have produced throughout 2022.
Here is a selection of some of the thousands of photographs that have been taken throughout the year and caught our eye.
You'll quickly see that the subjects are varied.
Our talented photographers, Chris Seabrook and Phil Blatch, along with our journalists, have captured everything, from sporting events to beautiful portraits, and even a little bit of jousting in the region.
Sit back, relax, and maybe have a cuppa, as you take a scroll through the gallery above.
