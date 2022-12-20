Western Advocate

Work on Medlow Bath section of Great Western Highway upgrade project due to start as soon as March

Updated December 21 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:05am
A previous artist's impression of the upgraded Medlow Bath section of the Great Western Highway.

TWO months after the NSW Government was rocked by the postponement of federal funding for a multi-billion-dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway, the project is ending the year with some good news.

