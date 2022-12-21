Western Advocate

Missing: Bathurst police asking if anyone has seen 14-year-old Harley Nugent

Updated December 21 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 11:11am
A photo of Harley Nugent provided by police.

A MISSING person alert has been issued for a Bathurst teen.

