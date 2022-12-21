A MISSING person alert has been issued for a Bathurst teen.
Chifley Police District says Harley Nugent, 14, was last seen at his Bathurst home address in Abercrombie on Monday, December 19 at 2pm.
The teen, according to Chifley Police District, is about 168 centimetres tall, 65 kilograms, of medium build and was last seen wearing a black cap, black pants and black jumper.
He also had a backpack with him.
Those who have seen Harley or know where he is are asked to call the Bathurst Police Station on 6332 8699.
