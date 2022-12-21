BATHURST Regional Council urgently needs to make our grounds more presentable.
The state of the grass around Bathurst right now is a disgrace and an embarrassment.
As you enter town from Orange, or Sydney, all you see is overgrown grass.
You drive along the iconic Panorama Avenue where thousands of people drive along each year, throughout the year, not just during the various car races, and all you currently see is overgrown grass everywhere.
Along Suttor Street: again, overgrown.
Councillor Ben Fry recently said he wants to see villages have their money doubled or tripled to take care of projects as tourists visit.
While I think he has a point, I strongly believe Ben Fry and the team need to fix Bathurst first.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I have never seen Bathurst look in such an unloved eyesore state as what it looks today.
Where is Bathurst ratepayers' money going? What's the budget set for lawns, grounds and gardens? How did it get to this point?
These are the questions I'd like council to answer for ratepayers because, right now, the state of the grounds is just not good enough.
They have never looked so neglected in the past, so what's happened? It's more than rain.
Summer is upon us, which means snakes and a chance of grass fires.
There needs to be pride in our town shown and right now, as you drive around, it looks like there's zero pride from council.
So council, do better.
