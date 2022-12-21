One Giant leap for Davies as she makes the academy cut

IT began kicking a footy in the backyard with her dad and now, off the back of a lot of hard work, Tasmyn Davies has taken one giant step towards her dream of one day playing in the AFLW.
A Greater Western Sydney Giants step that is.
Davies has been named in the GWS Giants Academy under 18 female squad for 2023.
It was news that excited the 17-year-old who plays her AFL Central West club football for the Bathurst Giants.
Davies admitted she had her doubts as she went through the selection process.
"I had a lot of thoughts that I wouldn't make it because there are a lot of great girls up there who play and big competitions up there," she said.
"Because I am like from a country area, there's not as much competition around here. When I went up there I got a little shocked, but the more I trained the more I felt comfortable because I knew I was up there with them.
"I just kept hanging onto that hope and trying my hardest every training session and making sure they could see what I can do.
"I'm excited, it was a lot of hard work."
When Davies said it was hard work to gain selection, she is not exaggerating.
She had to balance her school studies with trips down to Sydney on Tuesdays and Thursdays. After close to three hours in the car, it would then be two hours of pushing herself.
"I'd get there at 5.30pm then we'd train for two and a bit hours," she said.
"We'd do like 30 minutes of conditioning, then we'd do match sims and drills. They really, really pushed you hard.
"They made sure you pretty much just died every training session," she laughed.
While this is the first time Davies has made the academy's phase two squad, the talented teenager has been involved in the program in the past.
She used what she learned in previous years - as well as what she'd picked up being a premiership winning Bathurst Giant - to take the next step.
"I think I was like 11 or 12 when I started with the Bathurst Giants youth girls, the under 17s, and have been with the Bathurst Giants ever since. One day I got a message from Western Sydney asking me if I wanted to come and trial and I did," Davies explained.
"So I was involved in the first female academy squad, that was around two years ago, and I've just kept with it ever since.
"It was exciting to get picked, but I'm also a little scared about what is coming because that's going to be a lot of hard work as well."
Though the hard work to come might be a intimidating, Davies is also keen to devote herself to whatever challenges she faces.
What comes could be something even bigger than just working with the academy squad.
"Because I'm a bit older now they're looking at me to get drafted next year. I do want to get drafted, I know that's going to be a lot of hard work but I am willing to put that in," Davies said.
"It's been my dream since I can't even remember, since I was little and kicking the football with my Dad outside. I fell in love with it.
"So we'll do more pre-season training when we get back, that's probably going to be the hardest part, then we'll start training for games.
"We'll have a camp which I am sure will be quite difficult, like they'll drill it into us."
Head coach Georgia Walker, who previously played for Collingwood, said aim of the academy program is to help players like Davies take the next step.
"Selection is getting more and more difficult each year as the talent pool in NSW and ACT continues to grow," she said.
"We are excited to be able to continue providing a platform for these players to showcase their talents in 2023 and beyond."
