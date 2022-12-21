Western Advocate
Tasmyn Davies named in the GWS Giants Academy under 18 female squad for 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:55pm, first published 2:30pm
One Giant leap for Davies as she makes the academy cut

IT began kicking a footy in the backyard with her dad and now, off the back of a lot of hard work, Tasmyn Davies has taken one giant step towards her dream of one day playing in the AFLW.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

