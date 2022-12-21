Western Advocate

Orange police make arrest following fire at Glenroi Heights Public School

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 21 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
Acting Superintendent and Relieving Commander at Central West Police District, Gerard Lawson, confirmed that an arrest took place on Tuesday in relation to the Glenroi Heights School fire. Main picture by Carla Freedman.

POLICE say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to an Orange school fire which caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

