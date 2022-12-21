QUESTIONS around funding were raised as Bathurst Regional Council resolved to adopt an amendment to its Local Environment Plan (LEP) in support of the proposed integrated medical centre and associated car park.
At this stage, council has made no financial commitment to the developers of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) regarding the car park, other than to say that the land is available if the development goes ahead.
If council determines to invest public money into the car park, then it will be a publicly available car park, although some spaces would likely be reserved for doctors who work at the BIMC.
The development group and the Bathurst RSL Club would each make financial contributions that will go towards the construction of the public car park.
It has long been thought that council would invest some of its own money into the development of the car park, but according to general manager David Sherley, no decision has been made.
"The council has not come to a position with respect to funding options, as to how, if and what amount council may or may not pay," he said.
"There has been discussion that there will be the option for putting more public space that's available on that site. There's already, I think 320 spaces; there will be a certain number required for the development and that council will certainly be discussing a greater number of spaces on that site to take advantage of the fact that core money is being put in by the developer into the facility.
"The direction has been on the basis that council will retain the facility infrastructure and to that end we have been seeking advice as to the operation of a public-private partnership and, also, as part of the process we've been engaging a probity advisor to overview the probity of how the operation for the development occurs."
He said council has approached the state and federal government to see what funding might be available.
Council has been down that road before, receiving a budget commitment from the Coalition during the 2022 election campaign, however the proposed expenditure was lost in the change of government.
"We will certainly keep pursuing it at a federal level and at a state level on the areas of the provision of medical services and the benefit that that will bring to a regional community, but also we're approaching the angle of the economic development because of the jobs it brings into the area, the opportunity for ensuring that the CBD continues to go ahead," Mr Sherley said.
At council's December 14 meeting, where the amendment was adopted, councillor Jess Jennings pressed senior staff about the costs involved.
Community members had also raised concerns about funding the car park at the night's public forum.
Mr Sherley said council doesn't have an estimate, as no financial position has been adopted.
He later advised that it would still be possible for the BIMC development to go ahead, even if council chose not to make a financial contribution.
"If we determine not to put any money into the development, then it's a matter for the developer to look at its funding options, and certainly it has been part of discussions in terms of seeking grant funding at both a state and federal level, so clearly they're looking at options," Mr Sherley said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.