BENJIMAN Davis has been reading his whole life, but in 2020, he made it his mission to record his reading journey, and has been doing so ever since.
Mr Davis' mission to document his book consumption data has led him to develop a different kind of annual New Year's resolution - ensuring a greater variety in the books he reads.
"I read 55 books this year. Some books were thousand-page doorstoppers that I could fight off an attacker with, and some were one-hundred page books," he said.
"But my New Year's resolution isn't necessarily to read more books ... It's a set of goals around the type of books I read."
The books Mr Davis reads are entered into a proficient charting system and a new goal is set accordingly.
"I have an Excel sheet where I chart book title, author, gender, the year, whether it was an e-book or a physical copy or an audio book, if it's part of a series, where it sits in the series, whether it's new or it's been read before and I use that to make a couple of charts," he said.
"I've got the author whose books I've read most of, the format, if it was new or re-read, gender breakdown and then also how many I have finished in a month."
While collating this data for the year, Mr Davis noticed that the majority of the books he read in 2022 were titles he had read prior.
"This year I had 63 per cent of books that were books that I have read previously, because, I don't know who said it, but an old book is like an old friend, and sometimes you need to revisit them," he said.
Next year, however, the goal is to record a higher level of first-time reads.
"I'm aiming for mostly new books next year. If I can hit above 50 per cent new books, that will be the goal," Mr Davis said.
Despite being a self-proclaimed data nerd, Mr Davis said that for him, reading is predominantly a way to explore and appreciate the art of a novel.
"It doesn't matter what you read or how much you read, it's just about exploring and getting different viewpoints and seeing how other people's minds work," he said.
"Part of it is just appreciating the art, how people construct a sentence or a plot."
This appreciation for reading is something that was instilled into Mr Davis from an early age.
"I just connected with my family around reading at a young age. I grew up on isolated farms and homesteads at schools of around 10 kids, so there wasn't a lot of socialising as an option, and both my parents read a lot so I picked it up from them and it's always been something that we've connected over," he said.
And, after years of reading, Mr Davis was confident in proclaiming that The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson is his favourite book of all time.
