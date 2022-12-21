BATHURST motorists planning to travel over the Christmas break are encouraged to fill up before they leave home, with the regional city offering some of the state's best prices.
While the price for regular unleaded soared to over $2 per litre a few weeks ago, prices have since fallen in Bathurst and are expected to remain where they are, if not drop just a little bit more.
A spokesperson for the NRMA, which monitors petrol prices, said Bathurst's prices are very competitive compared to other areas nearby and in Sydney.
"Bathurst is faring fantastically compared with its nearby neighbours and certainly faring pretty well compared to the rest of the state," they said.
"Sydney prices are on their way up, so we're expecting them to continue going up through the Christmas period. Sydney is just unfortunately on its way up in the price cycle, but the good news is we think across the regions prices will begin to fall.
"What you will have seen in Bathurst is prices have dropped significantly over the last four weeks.
"About a month ago the average was sitting at about $2.10 and now the average is looking closer to $1.75, which is actually a fantastic drop and we're really pleased to see that saving flow through."
Although the average price was around 175 cents per litre, on Wednesday afternoon Bathurst motorists could pay as low as 169.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded.
This price was on offer at the United on Durham Street, which also had the best price in Bathurst for e10 - 167.9 cents per litre.
Diesel was cheapest at the Metro Petroleum in Kelso, which was selling this variety for 193.9 cents per litre.
Around the Central West, prices across all varieties were much more expensive.
Orange's best price for regular unleaded on Wednesday afternoon was 189.9 cents per litre, while in Dubbo it was 184.1 and Mudgee motorists were paying a whopping 194.9 cents per litre.
"Unfortunately, [Bathurst's] close neighbours - Orange, Mudgee and Dubbo - aren't faring quite as well and we're really hoping they'll see some drops in their prices over the coming weeks," the NRMA spokesperson said.
"The wholesale price of petrol at the moment is quite low compared with the super-duper highs and record-breaking highs we saw back in June, so we're really hoping that Bathurst is kind of the leader in that area and will start to bring the rest of the prices down."
With prices like this beyond Bathurst, the spokesperson encouraged local motorists to be smart about where they buy their fuel.
"If you're heading away for the Christmas break and you're in Bathurst, it's probably a good idea to fill up before you head off, particularly with quite a variety of pricing happening across the state," they said.
