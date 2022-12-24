THIS week we said goodbye to one of Bathurst's most vital and persistent environmental advocates.
She was born in the same year (1926) as another passionate environmental advocate, David Attenborough.
We got to know Isabel Higgins as fellow members of Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) late in her long life.
A former dentist and teacher and a mother of six, Isabel became an environmental activist after she retired from teaching at the age of 64.
Into her 90s, she was tirelessly handing out how-to-votes for environmental candidates, accosting people at the Farmers' Markets to get them to sign the latest BCCAN petition, or fronting up to the state planning commission to oppose another coal mine.
Her great age, civility and intelligence made people sit up and take notice. She was not just passionate about nature, but about treating each other with respect.
She was dedicated to defending nature by presenting scientific facts and rational argument.
She believed that in a democracy, everyone could make a difference. Her ethics and hard work were always an inspiration to the members of BCCAN.
Before her involvement in BCCAN, she and her friend Gladys Bolton had started up the Orange branch of the Wilderness Society.
Both friends worked enthusiastically on fundraising by staffing a stall selling plants, cakes and anything they could gather or make for sale.
Isabel sold calendars for the Wilderness Society around all the offices of Charles Sturt University and Bathurst schools. When Gladys got sick, Isabel took on much of her fundraising work.
For some years she wrote the weekly environment column in the Central Western Daily, bringing her considerable passion and intelligence to producing incisive and well-researched articles.
The column did not have Isabel's name on it until it came to the attention of the Minister for the Environment when one of her articles exposed the impact of coal mining under Sydney water catchments.
The minister complained to the editor, who decided that Isabel's columns would in future be under her personal byline and responsibility.
Isabel would spend a day researching stories she first heard on ABC radio and a day editing each article.
Isabel never hesitated to write a letter to the editor of the Western Advocate if there was ever something she was opposed to or enthusiastic about.
She would constantly write to ministers about issues she felt were important. Many would remember her turning up to the Farmers' Markets or environmental events with painstakingly hand-drawn posters advocating for the cause.
She was once asked how she would like to be remembered.
"I did what I could," she said. "If I believed in burials, which I don't because they are too wasteful, but if I did, I would have a tombstone which said, 'She Tried'."
