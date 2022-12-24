Western Advocate
Comment

Farewell to Isabel Higgins, a woman of insight, passion, intelligence and persistence | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen and Tracey Carpenter
December 24 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environmental advocate Isabel Higgins.

THIS week we said goodbye to one of Bathurst's most vital and persistent environmental advocates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.