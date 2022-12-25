The street procession and fete was held on Saturday, May 22, 1915 and the young girls were representing Messrs L Edgley and Co, a well-known store in William Street in Bathurst.
Messrs L Edgley and Co was a general store selling all lines of merchandise - from men's and ladies' umbrellas to embroideries, men's neckwear, hosiery, men's hats, trousers and fashion shirts, drapery and dress materials and a great deal more.
The girls were daughters and sisters of staff members.
While I know the names of the girls, I do not know which girl is which.
These dressed up "Red Cross nurses" are Misses D Mayo, M Sherman, G Stevens, L Croft and G Ingersole.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Other staff in Edgley's procession group were T Hammond (French), G Burgess (British), W Croft (Russia), W Smith (Belgium), W Bullock (Canada), G Simpson (Japan), T Johnson (Serbia) and B Waddell representing the Australian Light-Horse.
Bathurst had been sent a whole stock of Belgian Day badges and mementoes from Sydney, all of which sold out at their table in Howick Street. It was hoped to raise over £1000 in all.
The Bathurst Times had been collecting donations for the Belgian Appeal, raising the magnificent sum of £225 days before the procession. Funds were augmented by a cheque for £5 from Mr JH Stewart of "The Mount". Donors were listed in the newspaper. By the Saturday morning, the fund was in the neighbourhood of £900.
A progressive euchre party and social evening was also held in aid of the Belgian Fund.
Nearly every shop closed on this special weekend, including Messrs E Webb and Co's shops in George Street and Keppel Street, which closed at 1pm and then all day on the following Monday, which was Empire Day.
The procession participants assembled from 1pm, leaving the railway station at 1.30pm to proceed to the Bathurst Showground.
Messrs Vinton, A Smith and Hurford were in sole control of the street procession arrangements.
Others in the Belgian Day procession included all the Masonic lodges and the various unions along with three brass bands.
The Bathurst cadets had been given permission to join in the procession, so were notified to fall in at the Drill Hall at 1.15pm. In military precision, Major Pringle led B Company, 41st Regiment in the parade.
Numerous businesses also made floats to enter in the pageant.
The mayor intimated that it was expected that all those who had been appointed to act in any capacity in the day's arrangements would carry out their obligations.
The afternoon featured a big program of sports organised by Mr Falvey, the sports secretary.
The carnival started at around 2pm with an auction in the produce pavilion. The Sisters of Mercy made two silken flags - a Union Jack and a Belgian ensign - to auction off. Dancing began at 3pm, as did the boxing contests in one of the pavilions.
Some sideshows had been erected on the grounds, such as "Monte Carlo Kings" with Messrs Kenna, Bazeley and Tonkin. It gave the public every opportunity of making their fortunes. Various games had been organised for the children, who could win a toffee apple.
The Bathurst Recruiting Association took the opportunity to promote itself on the Saturday.
The secretary of the association, Mr AG Chiplin, said he hoped that it would stimulate the flow of recruiting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.