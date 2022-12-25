Western Advocate
Our History

An international flavour in the streets as the city marked Belgian Day | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated December 26 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:20am
Young girls dressed up as Red Cross nurses for the occasion.

FIRSTLY, I hope all readers have had an enjoyable Christmas and fulfilling festive season with family and friends. My image this week is again from the Albert Gregory collection. It features a group of young girls dressed up as nurses ready to take part in the first ever Belgian Day street procession and fete.

The street procession and fete was held on Saturday, May 22, 1915 and the young girls were representing Messrs L Edgley and Co, a well-known store in William Street in Bathurst.

Local News

