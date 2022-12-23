Wet weather delaying works on new Hereford Street sports fields

WHILE the new amenities building on Hereford Street is starting to take shape, there's still some work to do inside before it's operational, with wet weather causing delays.
According to Bathurst Regional Council director of engineering services Darrin Sturgess, the amenities block still requires epoxy flooring, vanities, lighting and external downpipes to be completed.
"This is expected to be completed mid-February," Mr Sturgiss said.
"Service connection works still to be completed as well. Sewer works will be completed afterwards, as works to connect to existing infrastructure are complex, expected to be completed in March.
"Electrical connection still outstanding as needs to be coordinated with field works for irrigation are also expected by March."
READ MORE:
In terms of the two new sport fields, wet weather and unseasonably cooler weather means there will be a delay before they can be used.
"Due to significant wet weather delays experienced during the initial construction phase, the installation of the turf sports surface did not have time to fully establish before the onset of winter," Mr Sturgiss said.
"The cooler summer weather conditions that are currently being experienced are continuing to hamper the establishment of the turf cover, which will further delay the use of the fields.
"The availability for use of the new sports fields will depend upon favourable growing conditions over the rest of the summer season. It is likely that the fields will not be available until mid 2023."
There still remains work to do on the new fields, with council's field construction contractor still to install the in-field drainage system throughout the entire turf surface of the two fields, which will be scheduled for installation once sufficient root development of the turf has been achieved.
While the new sport fields were originally slated to host a variety of different sports, rugby union/league goal posts have already been erected at the two new fields.
Mr Sturgiss said the fields will be "primarily" utilised for both codes of rugby but didn't rule out use for other sports.
"The additional rectangular sporting fields at Hereford Street will complement the four existing fields within this sports precinct, which will primarily be utilised for rugby union and league activities," he said.
"However, these fields will be capable of being utilised for various events and carnivals, and to be utilised by a variety of sporting groups for training purposes."
In terms of work on the new carpark which started last month, workers are expected to take a break and return to action in the new year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.