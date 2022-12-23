Western Advocate

Wet weather delaying works on new Hereford Street sports fields

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 1:00pm
WHILE the new amenities building on Hereford Street is starting to take shape, there's still some work to do inside before it's operational, with wet weather causing delays.

