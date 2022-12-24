AS many of our volunteer presenters take a well-deserved break over the festive season and summer holidays, you'll hear highlights from the Community Radio Network on 2MCE.
The Community Radio Network features a selection of the best news, talk, music and entertainment community-produced programs from around the country.
It reflects the vibrant culture of the community broadcasting sector with a diverse range of programming.
We've selected a mix of programs from the network for you to listen to over the summer on 2MCE.
Australian Music Weekly focuses on new and independent Australian music. You'll hear a bit of every genre - from rock to pop through to hip-hop to funk.
Let's Talk is a national Indigenous talk show focusing on current affairs and issues of importance to Indigenous people.
Off the Record highlights roots music from around the world with presenter Brian Wise. The multiple award-winning program features interviews with local and international musicians at festivals and stage-side, as well as special in-studio performances.
Visit 2mce.org for an up-to-date program guide and for digital streaming. Tune in on 92.3 FM in Bathurst or 94.7 FM in Orange.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
THE Community Drive team are taking a break over the summer, and a special edition will be broadcast every Friday at 4pm until their return on Monday, January 16.
Friday Community Drive will keep you up to date with local news and information and highlight what's on around our region across arts, museums, music and community events.
THE National Radio News team will take a break on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The Talking Newspaper team will also take a break next week, returning on Monday, January 2.
From everyone at 2MCE, wishing you a very merry Christmas and a wonderful 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.