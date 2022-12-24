Western Advocate
Here's what you'll hear as our volunteers take a small break | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
December 24 2022 - 12:00pm
2MCE volunteers celebrating another year of community broadcasting at their end-of-year event.

AS many of our volunteer presenters take a well-deserved break over the festive season and summer holidays, you'll hear highlights from the Community Radio Network on 2MCE.

