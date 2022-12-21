THE raging bull is headed to the Bathurst 12 Hour - Formula 1 world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing will attack the iconic Mount Panorama circuit next February.
In what Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudiz has dubbed "a spectacle like nothing we've seen at the 12 Hour", the double F1 title winning RB7 will cut laps around the circuit.
Though not tackling the endurance race for GT machinery, seeing the RB7 - the model raced in the 2011 championship - at Bathurst is set to be a highlight of the on and off-track program.
"This will be a spectacle like nothing we've seen at the 12 Hour before and takes the event to an entirely new level," Rudiz said.
"This will be the best opportunity in 2023 for Australian F1 fans to get up close and personal with F1 machinery, and an even rarer opportunity to see a Formula 1 car lap Mount Panorama.
"Oracle Red Bull Racing are the current Formula 1 world champions. Just to have them at the event is a privilege, but to know that the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car will be lapping Mount Panorama will be something else."
As well as the on-track sessions, the team and cars will be accessible to the public via their location in the Bathurst 12 Hour paddock, which is free to access for all ticketholders at the event.
The driver to pilot the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Car will be announced in the new year.
However, it is tipped that it could be Daniel Ricciardo given he has returned to the team as its third driver.
Riccardo has previously stated that driving at Bathurst "would be pretty cool".
It won't be the first time that Mount Panorama has had a Formula 1 car tackle its slopes.
In 2011 Formula 1 ace Jenson Button put his skills to the test at Bathurst as part of a car swapping event with Supercars star Craig Lowndes.
He enjoyed his chance to steer a V8 around the iconic circuit, clocking a 2:17 in Lowndes' Holden Commodore, but it was behind the wheel of his Mercedes McLaren Formula 1 car that he excelled.
Button set what is unofficially the fastest lap time ever clocked at Mount Panorama - a one minute, 48 seconds effort - as he averaged 207km/hr.
He then proclaimed he felt he could have gone faster with more seat time.
"I think you could get it down to a 1.40 here ... actually I think you could even possibly get into the 1.30s," he said.
"There is only one other circuit I have driven like this and that is Macau."
Further details regarding the on-track schedule and off-track activation surrounding the Red Bull Formula 1 team's presence will be announced early in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.