Formula 1 world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing join the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour program

By Newsroom
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 8:00am
The 2022 Formula 1 world champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing, will cut laps of Mount Panorama next February as part of the Bathurst 12 Hour event. Picture supplied

THE raging bull is headed to the Bathurst 12 Hour - Formula 1 world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing will attack the iconic Mount Panorama circuit next February.

