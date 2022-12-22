TWENTY20 cricket results can often come down to one seemingly small moment that can shape the outcome further down the track.
Even one errant throw from a fielder can prove the difference.
In Wednesday night's Bonnor Cup clash between St Pat's Old Boys and Orange CYMS at Wade Park that ended up being the case.
St Pat's claimed a four-run upset win over one of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's high-flying sides in CYMS, holding the home side just shy of the 6-156 total at the end of the green and gold's 20 overs.
That Saints total could have been five runs less if not for a throw from a CYMS fielder that struck the wicketkeeper's helmet - awarding the Bathurst side with penalty runs.
It came back to bite CYMS, who came up just short of the mark despite a huge effort with the bat from marquee man Mick Delaney (70).
Pat's skipper Adam Ryan said it was a confidence building win for his team ahead of the new year.
"It was great to get that win because we were a bit understrength from what we usually are. We had a few debutants, and they're a red hot side in some great form, so it was good to get the job done," he said.
"Obviously CYMS having Mick Delaney is big for them. He's a great cricketer, and he kept them in it with the bat and ball. They were very strong in the Saturday comp the other week when we played them.
"They do have a couple of big hitters up the front but they probably are suited to that longer format. I really felt that we went into this one as underdogs - even though we're the defending champions.
"We had to give it everything to get over the line."
Ryan won the toss and elected to bat.
Andrew Brown (23) and Connor Slattery (10) made a reasonable start for the Saints before Ryan (42) and marquee player Nic Broes (57) put on 86 runs between them for the third wicket.
Derryn Clayton (11 not out) added what would be a couple of vital late boundaries to the total.
CYMS' Joey Coughlan (18), Tom Belmonte (20) and Dave Neil (19) made solid contributions around Delaney's impressive knock.
Delaney almost carried his bat before his dismissal left CYMS at 5-145 with just a couple of deliveries remaining.
Ryan said it was great to see new faces making a contribution towards his team's win.
"Ethan Comerford and Hayden Goodsell had their first games in the Bonnor Cup ... and a lot of times in the past few years Fearns [Matt Fearnley] would step back to let others play, but he played in this one and closed it off for us in that last over," he said.
"They had around a dozen to get in that last over. They hit a four and a couple of singles, so that was enough to get us home.
"When we were batting they had a throw from the boundary that fell short and hit the helmet, so those five penalty runs also came into play.
"I thought Brendon Cutmore was also one of our standouts. He had the four overs with the ball and took 1-21."
