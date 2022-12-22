CHIFLEY Police District Superintendent Bob Noble has warned motorists are at risk of losing their licence and even facing court if they are caught breaking road rules over the festive period.
Operation Christmas/New Year 2022 will commence at 12.01am on Friday, December 23, and will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, January 2.
Supt Noble urged motorists to be sensible on the roads.
"I'd like to remind everyone that every time you get behind a wheel, you're entering into a contract with all the other road users, which includes pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists," he said.
"That contract is quite simple: I don't kill you and you don't kill me. To abide by that bargain you had to do some simple things; you have to be courteous, you have to be careful and you have to be patient.
"Those things aren't hard if you are a responsible road user. Use your head, be sensible, get home in one piece and have a good holiday."
He warned motorists not to channel their inner Supercar driver when visiting Mount Panorama.
"We actually get the odd clown that wants to pretend they're Dick Johnson or Peter Brock. That's ridiculous. Mount Panorama is quite clearly a public road," he said.
"These people aren't in race cars, they aren't race drivers and they're putting themselves and other people at risk.
"Every chance is that they'll have their car confiscated and they might even end up in the dock, as well as losing their licence. It's not a smart idea."
Like there is every Christmas and New Year, Supt Noble said there will be more motorists on the road, which means there will be extra police out in force.
"I want to remind everyone that there's a lot of traffic on the road. We do see a lot of disappointing behaviour at times," he said.
"There will be double demerit points for the duration of the operation for speeding offences, mobile phone offences and other offences.
"I'd encourage everyone to be really careful because there's a really strong chance you'll lose your licence if you transgress the laws this holiday period."
He encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions, especially around roadworks near Raglan and damaged roads across the region.
"Obviously there's a lot of roadworks around and people need to drive to the conditions, irrespective of the posted speed limit," he said.
"Sometimes that's quite a bit less of the posted speed limit. If you're going to exceed that limit, expect to be caught and lose your licence.
Acting Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole said everyone has a role to play on the roads these holidays.
"Unfortunately, some people still think they're above the law, whether it's quickly checking a text, driving too fast because the road is familiar, or getting behind the wheel when tired, but we have road rules for a reason because we want everyone to arrive safely at their destination this holiday period," Mr Toole said.
"While police will be out in force, please remember that road safety is everyone's responsibility.
"You don't want to get a fine in the mail or lose your licence, but worse still, you don't want to be the reason someone can't celebrate with all their loved ones this Christmas, so I'm calling on drivers to do the right thing every time they get behind the wheel."
The NSW road toll for 2022 currently stands at 279, which is 15 more than the same time last year.
To help plan your trip anywhere in NSW, up-to-the minute traffic conditions can be found at www.livetraffic.com.
