SEVERAL of the teams who led the way during the 2021-22 Bathurst District Cricket Association season are once again showing how its done during the current campaign.
Defending BDCA second grade champions City Colts currently sit in first place at the Christmas break of their competition while St Pat's Old Boys' White and Gold squads sit 1-2 in President's Cup.
Colts, on 37 points, have a 9.5 point gap over nearest rivals Rugby Union thanks mostly to an outright win and several dominant victories early in the one-day portion of the season.
It's a boost for a club whose first grade side are still trying to find their feet in another up-and-down Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season.
Colts second grade captain and club president Brad Molenkamp said the youth and experience balance in his team looks ideal this season.
"We've been able to introduced a couple of boys from President's Cup into this comp and we've been able to field a decent group of players," he said.
"We lost a couple of games against ORC and Rugby Union but we're 5-2 and in a strong position, thanks to an outright win, and it's great to see a lot of the young kids coming through.
"You've got the likes of Cooper Stephen, Connor Brown and Gilby Glawson - who was excellent with his bowling last week - all doing really well.
"Now we have experienced guys like Matt Lawson, Matt Stephen and Paul Morris back, and Matt Egberts. Even Rob Clifford, who hasn't played for some time, has been great with the gloves."
In Colts' most recent game they won a two-run thriller over Bathurst City, who go into the break sitting in third place on the ladder.
Colts' final two regular season games against ORC and Bathurst City could prove to be critical contests.
Meanwhile, in President's Cup, the 2021-22 grand finalists St Pat's Old Boys White are leading the way on 35 points, with their club mates Gold close behind on 29.
They have a decent buffer over 2021-22 preliminary finalists ORC (24), with Bathurst City McKay (23) close behind in fourth.
White's sole loss this season came in the Pat's derby while Gold's defeat came at the hands of ORC.
