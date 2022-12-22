THE DRIVE down Hereford Street has just become a little brighter, since the Morris family have erected a hay bale Christmas tree sculpture on their property.
The sculpture was constructed on Tuesday, December 20, and has since attracted the attention of many passers-by with a giant star on top, tinsel, baubles and around 80 metres of sparkling lights.
One of the visionary's behind the bale sculpture is Kate Morris, who said that building the tree is something that provides the family and the community with a sense of Christmas cheer.
"My nieces love doing it and they were designing lots for it," she said.
"We went shopping to get all the tinsel and the baubles and the lights, so it's kind of like a family thing for us, and the kids are little so they really enjoy it.
"It's just abought bringing joy to everyone really. We just thought that we would brighten up everybody's day when they drive down Hereford Street."
Though the initial plan was to create the tree much earlier in the month, this was all disrupted by the recent flooding of the area.
"The reason we were so late putting it up this years was because that paddock went under water with the floods and all the bales that I had stored over there ended up in the flood waters," Ms Morris said.
"So we had to pick and choose the bales that we could use for the Christmas tree so they weren't too soft and so they wouldn't fall over."
"I had plans for it to be bigger and better but obviously with the water, and time got to us and that was it."
The hay bale Christmas tree construction was something that the family first created in 2020, to bring a sense of festivity to the community following a trying year.
The family has hoped to make it a tradition ever since.
However, the weather has had other plans, and the Morris family have had to improvise new ways to spread Christmas cheer.
"We couldn't make a Christmas tree last year because it was too wet, but we had the sunflowers pop up," Ms Morris said.
Despite some obvious obstacles that hinder the creation of the hay bale sculptures, the family is still determined to bring joy to the community in whatever way they can.
"Now we're planning the Easter Bunny for next year," Ms Morris said.
