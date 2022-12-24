This, surely, can't be argued: they do seem to be in it for the long haul

THERE are many aspects of the proposed multi-storey CBD medical centre that up for debate, among them the appropriateness of the height, the appropriateness of the design and the appropriateness of the location.
What is surely not up for debate, though, is the keenness of those behind the project to get the thing built.
Though it was December 2020 when Bathurst RSL Club confirmed it was in negotiations with a development consortium about a potential medical facility on the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street, the history of this project goes back much further.
Zauner Constructions' managing director Garry Zauner made that clear when he addressed councillors recently before they voted on whether or not the medical centre could exceed the current CBD height limit.
"We spent over four years researching all available sites in Bathurst and we worked closely with other business, with council, with the medical community," he said.
So two years down the road from the December 2020 public announcement - and many more years down the road from when the research actually began on potential sites - and where does the project sit?
Well, it has only just overcome the first of what will probably be a number of hurdles: the aforementioned approval to exceed the CBD height limit. Many more steps await before a first sod might ever be turned.
Whether you're strongly for or against this project - and it does seem like one of those stories where very few people are in the neutral camp - the developers' determination surely can't be in doubt.
Cynics, of course, will say the developers are determined because they see money to be made. And, no doubt, that is true in some sense: private enterprise doesn't propose a $70 million project without there being an opportunity to make money from it.
But, perhaps, the developers behind this project also feel that they've found the right site in the right city at the right time and they're willing to be patient.
Having been through this process before, and having done their research in Bathurst, perhaps they realise they've got a combination of factors here that they won't soon find elsewhere.
Having ended the year with a win after the recent council meeting, those behind the medical centre will no doubt be entering 2023 not just with determination, but with some momentum.
And where does this story go from here? We (and they) can only speculate.
