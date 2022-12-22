Health vs heritage: Bathurst doesn't have to choose, opponents say

OPPONENTS of elements of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) proposal insist that it is possible to have a new health facility all while respecting the city's heritage.
The impact the development could have on heritage has been one of the biggest complaints about the proposal since it was raised for a central business district (CBD) site in Howick Street.
Some believe that a building of the proposed size, which would be 29 metres tall and more than twice the limit for CBD buildings, would not be in keeping with the heritage streetscape.
Speaking at the December 14 Bathurst Regional Council meeting, opponents urged council not to make a decision that could hurt the city's heritage as Australia's oldest inland settlement.
Many suggested an alternate location, where the building would not look as out of place.
"We can have both our heritage provisions and a medical centre," community member Elizabeth Stoneman said.
She, like others, called for the BIMC to be co-located with the existing public hospital to create one health precinct.
In relation to the car park proposed, she claimed council could still build a multi-level car park above the existing RSL car park without going over the height limit.
Iain McPherson, a member of the Bathurst branch of the National Trust, said people in support of heritage are not anti-development.
He labelled the proposed BIMC an "intrusion".
"This is a major intrusion in the centre of our heritage town and its under the guise of community benefit in order to advance the interests of those who will benefit most financially from it," Mr McPherson said.
"There's a lot of people who are going to make money out of this project and I suspect we'll be back here over and over again in coming years as more people say, 'There's this precedent'."
Another Bathurst National Trust member, chairman Wayne Feebrey, also doesn't believe Bathurst has to choose between health and heritage.
"From the outset, this proposal has been presented as a heritage versus health debate by those who would benefit materially from dividing our community, as if we had no choice and had to choose between the two," he said.
"We as a community need to be smarter than this and not railroaded into this type of black and white thinking."
While many speakers have suggested co-location, building the BIMC near the public hospital, the idea has been shot down by the developers.
The managing director of the construction company behind the BIMC, Garry Zauner, said the possibility had been investigated and deemed unsuitable.
He said it wasn't a practical or desirable outcome.
Council has resolved to amend its Local Environment Plan (LEP) with a clause specific to the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street, which permits an integrated medical centre and associated car park to be built at their heights proposed.
The next step for council was to forward the BIMC planning proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gazettal.
