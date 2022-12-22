Western Advocate

Man taken to Bathurst Hospital after single-vehicle crash on Eleven Mile Drive

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly man taken to hospital following crash in Kelso

AN man in his 80s has been transported to Bathurst Hospital for treatment following a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.