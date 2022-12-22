Elderly man taken to hospital following crash in Kelso

AN man in his 80s has been transported to Bathurst Hospital for treatment following a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Eleven Mile Drive, near the Gilmour Street intersection, at approximately 12.45pm.
NSW Ambulance was among the emergency services alerted to the incident and, in response, sent three units to the scene in Kelso.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the man needed to be transported to hospital, but there was no information available about any injuries he might have sustained in the crash.
As of 1.17pm Thursday afternoon, Live Traffic was reporting that emergency services were in attendance and traffic was still affected in both directions as a result of the incident.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution if they are travelling in the area.
