SUE Dixon has lived a remarkable life.
Having been born on the same day that commercial television first aired in Australia, Ms Dixon knew that she was destined for greatness.
"A guy came on the television and he said 'good afternoon and welcome to television' at around the time I was born," she said.
Since then, Ms Dixon has experienced (thanks to more than 20 years of volunteering) many things in life that some people could only conjure in their wildest dreams or their worst nightmares.
These volunteering efforts ensured Ms Dixon's invitation to a recent luncheon hosted at the Sydney Opera House that was held to celebrate the volunteering spirit of service in NSW.
"It was about having a little celebration for volunteers," she said.
"There were lots of different volunteers. There was Surf Rescue, there was Lifeline, Salvation Army, St John, RFS, SES; just every volunteer organisation you could think of in NSW was represented.
"It was quite a privilege to be able to go and be a part of it."
This was a privilege that had been well-earned.
"I volunteer as the secretary of the Raglan Rural Fire Service and have been for four years ... and I'm on the crew, so if my pager goes off, I get in the truck and off I go," Ms Dixon said.
"I'm also with the car club. And I'm a fire marshal for the Supercars. You know the ones dressed in the red suit with the balaclavas on the track? I do that as well.
"I also did 22-and-a-half years with the SES here. I was the deputy controller and the controller for a while."
Being the duty officer for the SES meant the possibility of work at any hour, day or night.
"I had the telephone with me 24 hours a day for 17 years. It was full-on, all the time," Ms Dixon said.
"I had a lot of midnight phone calls and used to do a lot of rescues in the middle of the night: road crashes, a lot of flooding and trees and storms."
"I've done a lot of things," she said.
"I was at Thredbo for the Thredbo landslide rescue. I spent two nights down there on the rescue site.
"I've abseiled off the roof of the Exhibition Centre in Darling Harbour. I've been winched into the Westpac rescue helicopter and I've been in PolAir a couple of times."
An experience that will stay with Ms Dixon is the 2019-20 bushfire season.
"I did 45 days on that fire," she said.
"I drove 8000 kilometres during that fire because we were delivering the food, picking up wheels to bring them in to get fixed, delivering radios and maps and just driving all over the countryside."
Being able to be a part of these moments is why Ms Dixon has loved her time as a volunteer, and won't be stepping back any time soon.
"I like the excitement. I like to be a part of things," she said.
"I think it's inherent in all of us ... we all are interested in what's going on ... and you never know what's around the corner."
Volunteering was something that Ms Dixon enjoyed alongside full-time work at Charles Sturt University, but since retiring a few years ago, she has spent her free time caring for her grandchildren.
"I've got two kids and five grandchildren, with another one on the way, and I look after them in my spare time," she said.
Overall, Ms Dixon said she just enjoys the excitement of being able to do something with herself while contributing to society.
