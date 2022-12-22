NIC Broes is ready for an even bigger and better national experience.
Just nine months after he made his debut with the NSW Bush Blues the second call-up to the state's top men's country team will come again for the Bathurst all-rounder next month.
Broes has earned another ticket to the Australian Country Cricket Championships, this time to be held in Canberra, among the NSW team of 14, which includes fellow Western representative Matt Everett.
Back in April's previous championship Broes became the first male Bathurst cricketer in the 21st century to earn a NSW Country cap, following in the footsteps of Kevin Geyer, Greg Griffith, Brian Wood and Jack Holman in the team.
NSW will take on Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia country teams at the championships, along with a team from the Philippines.
The previous championships held earlier this year was limited in teams, so Broes is excited to take on a bigger variety of opponents when the next edition gets underway on
"This time, compared to last time, It'll be a full competition, so it should be great. Obviously having that experience from before against Queensland and ACT will help, along with the experience from a few years ago when I played for ACT at Toowoomba at a champs," he said.
"I'm really keen for it. I wouldn't have minded going to somewhere other than Canberra though, since I'm there every weekend," he laughed.
"But it probably helps because I know most of the grounds and wickets that we'll be playing at.
"I think our NSW Country side will be strong. We have five or six under 23s, and that'll be good in these longer tournaments. We play quite a few days on the bounce at the back end of the tournament. We have a nice balance, and our batting should be really strong."
Broes linked up with Queanbeyan for this season's ACT Premier Cricket competition and has enjoyed the switch - even if the results on an individual level haven't been what he's desired so far.
"It's been great. I've had some luckless innings with the bat, which happens, but we're in red ball cricket now and I can work my way into innings a lot easier," he said.
"We unfortunately lost the one-day semi but we're looking great in the two day comp and I'm really enjoying my cricket. I'm at a new club and the new scene has been great."
Newcastle dominate the Bush Blues side with seven selections, including captain Nick Foster.
The Australian Country Cricket Championships run from January 13 to 20, with NSW Country taking on South Australia in their opening game.
