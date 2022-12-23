THE results didn't go the way of Cooper Brien, Angus Parsons and their NSW Country side at the Cricket Australia Under 19s National Championships in Adelaide but the team were able to get themselves a victory before returning home.
Both Bathurst players were making their debut at the national tournament, with Parsons stepping up from the under 17s edition he took part in earlier this year.
The first Under 19s nationals appearance for the St Pat's Old Boys pair was tough going, with five straight defeats, until they overcame Tasmania in Thursday's last game of the tournament.
It was a tough start from the get-go for the Bathurst pair and their NSW Country teammates when they went down by seven wickets to Western Australia.
NSW didn't have an answer for WA skipper and Sheffield Shield player Teague Wyllie, who hit an unbeaten 81 to help his side chase down the total of 200.
In the following game against Victoria Country Brien hit 11 runs, while teammates Kobe Ross (78) and Jake Scott (61), to help their side reach 214.
This time it was Alex Buxton (122 not out) who took down NSW Country with a big individual effort, finding one of two centuries he'd hit at the tournament to get Victoria home by eight wickets.
NSW Country got themselves into a great position to win their next match, against Victoria Metro, when they got to 275 on the back of an 86 from Zak Keogh.
However, it was another century from an opponent, this time Harry Demattia (127 not out), that became NSW's undoing.
Vic Metro got home by nine wickets.
Parsons had his best performance of the tournament in the next match against Queensland Metro, where he claimed 2-51 off his eight overs.
Queensland got to 263 and bowled well to keep NSW Country 12 runs short of their effort, despite a great knock from Blues skipper Joseph Gillard (107).
Brien hit 16 runs in a 35-run third wicket partnership alongside Gillard.
In the next game against South Australia Brien top scored for the team with 40 runs to take NSW Country to 187.
Parsons picked up a wicket but SA still got home by five wickets.
Brien and Parsons finally struck joy against Tasmania as their team picked up a dominant eight wicket win.
NSW Metro would end up taking out the title with their perfect record across six matches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.