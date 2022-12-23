Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pat's Old Boys pair Cooper Brien, Angus Parsons end tough Under 19s National Championships campaign with win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE results didn't go the way of Cooper Brien, Angus Parsons and their NSW Country side at the Cricket Australia Under 19s National Championships in Adelaide but the team were able to get themselves a victory before returning home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.