A FORMER police officer and passionate environmentalist has been named as Bathurst's Australia Day ambassador for 2023.
Martin Brooks, who is also the co-founder of Green Caffeen, will attend Bathurst's various Australia Day festivities and is expected to make an address at one of the official ceremonies.
He is one of over 100 impressive Australians selected to be ambassadors around the country.
Mr Brooks spent 12 years as a police officer, protecting the communities he served as he moved up through the ranks to become a Leading Senior Constable.
He specialised in training and mentoring junior police officers, and during his career was awarded the NSW Police Valour Award, the highest recognition of bravery and dedication to duty.
He also received other awards for ethical and diligent police service, which he has continued to carry out in his day-to-day life.
But in 2017, his life took him in a different direction.
After struggling with his mental health, Mr Brooks' love for the ocean and great outdoors led him to pack up his family of five and sail the high seas for nine months.
With no sailing experience, his knack for adapting and taking on challenges led him to successfully take his family on an adventure of a lifetime.
He was already passionate about the environment, but that passion grew bigger still has his trip opened his eyes to how much waste was littering tropical remote islands.
Mr Brooks became determined to reduce his footprint and make the environment a better place for his kids to grow up in.
That led to the creation of Green Caffeen, a swap and go reusable cup system he invented alongside co-founder Damien Clarke.
Four years into running Green Caffeen, Mr Brooks is more keen than ever to help spread the word about the negative effects single-use disposable coffee cups have on the environment.
Bathurst Regional Council has not formally announced its plans for Australia Day, but the ambassador typically attends multiple events across the city.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
