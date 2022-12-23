BATHURST'S federal MP Andrew Gee says he is resigning from the National Party.
Disagreement on key policy positions - including the Indigenous Voice to Parliament - was cited as the Member for Calare' sprimary reason for the decision.
"I was once a true believer but I'm not anymore. The National Party of today is very different to the one of my youth," Gee said in a media statement.
"I feel that I can best represent the constituents ... and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations."
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.