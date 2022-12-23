Western Advocate

Cabinet brinkmanship, Bathurst car park commitment, election win: A look at federal MP's last year

Updated December 23 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Member for Calare Andrew Gee. Picture by Jude Keogh

ANDREW Gee's shock resignation from the National Party to sit as an independent comes after an up-and-down nine months for the federal Member for Calare.

