As we prepare for a sustained run of summer heat, take a moment to remember June

A SUMMER in Bathurst that's taken a while to get going is about to move into gear.
If the forecast comes to pass, the city will be basking in temperatures of 28 degrees or above from Saturday until at least Thursday next week.
And that will include a 31-degree Boxing Day that, if it eventuates, will be equal to Bathurst's hottest day of this year (on January 2).
As the city prepares for a run of heat, the short, cold, single-digit days of winter couldn't seem further away.
Which is why the Western Advocate has collected a few snow photos from this year to remind Bathurst of what it's left behind.
The snow that settled up the top of Mount Panorama on Wednesday morning, June 1 was a most appropriate way to mark the start of winter 2022.
It was then bookended by snow in the district's high country at the end of August as part of a weather system that caused problems on the roads and the Blue Mountains train line.
And in between time? There was the -5.8 degree day on July 30 that was the city's coldest minimum this year and the 7 degree day on July 13 that was the city's coldest maximum this year.
After being tested by winter days like those, Bathurst deserves its summer.
