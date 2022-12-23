Western Advocate
Photos

As we prepare for a sustained run of summer heat, take a moment to remember June

Updated December 23 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SUMMER in Bathurst that's taken a while to get going is about to move into gear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.