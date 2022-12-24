AFTER several years of COVID-affected Christmases, business owner Mel Kelly is pleased to see more people willing to visit stores in person for their gift-giving needs.
Bake, Table and Tea has seen positive Christmas trade in the lead-up to December 25.
Ms Kelly said it's difficult to compare this year to the one before it, as is common practice for those in the retail sector, but overall she has been pleased with the patronage.
"As a business, this is our eighth Christmas and we're still growing, so that's a positive," she said.
"We've got a very loyal customer base and also new faces coming in. With the growth of Bathurst, we're seeing an influx of new customers, which has been really good."
Looking back on 2021, she can definitely see more customers embracing the in-store shopping experience this Christmas.
"We have a great online store. We've had that now for two years, but people will still come into the store having looked on the website, so it's two-fold in terms of having an online presence with the bricks and mortar store," Ms Kelly said.
While people are still quite conscious of the COVID-19 risk, they feel comfortable doing some of their shopping in store.
"It's been a really joyful time and I think people are being quite relaxed as well," Ms Kelly said.
"I just think a majority of stresses have been lifted for a lot of people and they're happy to come out and about.
"Our store is a place where people will catch up with other people, chat, which adds to the experience. You get to catch up with people you wouldn't necessarily see and you don't get that experience online."
It's something she hopes to see more of, stressing the importance of shopping locally, not just at Christmas, but all year round.
"It's important for people to understand that if they don't support local, then we may not exist.
"Bathurst needs retail, and I get a bit sad when I look around Bathurst and there's so many empty shops and things like that. If you don't support local, then stores will close.
"And the other thing, too, is that if you don't have a good shopping base, then we won't attract other stores here. It's always good to have a mix of company chain stores and locally-owned stores to give Bathurst a vibrancy of retail."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
