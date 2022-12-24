Western Advocate
Business

Bake, Table and Tea happy to see more customers in store for Christmas

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:30pm, first published December 24 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bake, Table and Tea owner Mel Kelly with some of her Christmas stock. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

AFTER several years of COVID-affected Christmases, business owner Mel Kelly is pleased to see more people willing to visit stores in person for their gift-giving needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.