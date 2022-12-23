The Rams are likely to have a powerhouse forward pack next season. Macquarie back-rower Alex Ronayne, who has captained the Rams the past two seasons, is in again alongside his new Raiders co-coach Jack Kavanagh while Dubbo CYMS pair Jarryn Powyer and Ben Marlin have also been named in the initial squad. Parkes gun and former NSW Country representative Will Wardle, Forbes' trio of premiership winners Charlie Lennon, Tongia Fox and Traie Merritt, Mudgee pair Cody Godden and Ben Thompson, Bathurst Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts and brother Jake, and incoming Orange CYMS coach Ethan McKellar are other forward options alongside the highly-accomplished Toomey-White and Priest.