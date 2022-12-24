Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Smiling faces at the Bathurst Miniature Railway on Sunday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A much-loved community staple is back up and thriving after two years away with COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.