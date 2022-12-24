A much-loved community staple is back up and thriving after two years away with COVID-19.
Big numbers flocked to the Bathurst Miniature Railway on Durham Street last Sunday as children and parents enjoyed a ride.
It was the fourth month back for the railway, having returned in September this year after pausing activities since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did we snap a pic of you down at the railway on Sunday?
The railway is in operation on the third Sunday of the month, from 10.30am-2pm, weather permitting.
For more information on the club, visit its website.
