A NEW rural accommodation option is in the works, with a glamping campground proposed for a Turondale Road property.
The development application (DA) was lodged with Bathurst Regional Council this week, seeking consent to establish the primitive campground on land zoned as RU1 Primary Production.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), there would be six metal frame decks constructed on the land, upon which would sit semi-permanent tents.
They would be constructed using steel frames and canvas, with the structures proposed to be five metres high.
Each glamping tent is proposed to have its own kitchen and bathroom with a shower and toilet. One car space would be provided for each tent.
They would have a maximum occupancy of two guests.
Guests are expected to arrive at the site between 2pm and 8pm and depart between 8am and midday on those days the tents are used.
No food is proposed to be served to guests.
The SoEE says the proposal is permissible on the land and notes that no vegetation will need to be cleared to make way for the development.
"The proposed location on the property is an existing cleared area and no further clearing is required," it reads.
It says the campground won't result in the loss of privacy to any adjoining property, nor is it likely to impact views to and from adjoining properties.
"The proposal is in keeping with the existing rural streetscape," the SoEE states.
"The streetscape will be positively impacted by the proposed use as it will essentially remain unchanged."
While six glamping tents are proposed to be built in total, the landowners plan to start small before expanding the operation.
"It is proposed, subject to approval, to commence operations with two tents and then the further four once proof of concept has been established," the SoEE states.
In addition to constructing the tents, the DA proposes to erect a small temporary shed on the site, which would hold solar panels to provide power to the tents.
"The temporary shed would also serve to collect water for the two tents. The water would be treated in accordance with NSW Health requirements," the SoEE states.
The entire development is estimated to cost $75,000.
