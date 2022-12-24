DON'T be afraid to go green - that is the message that star Bathurst cricketer Trent Copeland wants grounds staff across Australia to listen to this summer.
Copeland was at the Gabba for the first Test between Australia and South Africa in his role as a commentator and saw firsthand how bowler-friendly the pitch was.
The noted New South Wales seamer, who also played three Test matches for Australia, admits he would've loved to been throw the ball on that pitch.
"Yes I would and there were numerous people in the crowd that I'm sure thought might fancy themselves and park cricketers who'd think they might take a few wickets on it," he said.
"Like we turn up there in [Sheffield] shield cricket and it's not too dissimilar, but you couple that pitch in the condition it was last week with two of the best bowling attacks in the world, it becomes pretty tough work for the batters.
"So yeah, it was an interesting contest, that's for sure."
Interesting as 34 wickets fell in two days, with amount of deliveries bowled to get a result the second shortest in Australian Test history.
The green pitch was heavily criticised and was rated rated as below average by the ICC.
But Copeland felt some criticism went too far.
He pointed to the 117-run stand between Steve Smith and Travis Head in Australia's first innings as evidence runs could be scored, with Head's 92 off 96 balls underlining that.
"The Aussies in particular at stumps, they weren't far away from having Smith and Head not out and in full control," Copeland said.
"Travis Head made the game look pretty easy himself.
"It's one of those things, looking back at it, Dean Elgar [South African captain] has come out since and said he questioned the umpire on if it was safe and if they should continue and things like that, I think that's a bit much.
"Pat Cummins' line in the press has been yeah it did a bit sideways but it wasn't doing stuff that was unsafe."
Copeland's real fear is that all the criticism levelled at the Gabba, and the demerit point is was handed by the ICC - get five over a five-year period and it means international hosting rights are suspended - could make for pitches that offer little for bowlers.
The worst result now is every groundsman gets scared to put any grass on the pitch and we get placid wickets.- Trent Copeland
"What is a real shame is that we had a groundsman that really tried to spice up Test cricket at that venue on a pitch which allows for that and this is probably going to deter people from doing that," Copeland said.
"The worst possible result out of all of this, and I guess no-one has got that front of mind now, it's easy to just whinge about how bad it is for cricket, but the worst result now is every groundsman gets scared to put any grass on the pitch and we get placid wickets that are not a good contest.
"It's just bat for a declaration and we see how great our batters are and it's really hard to take wickets.
"I'm not saying it needs to be that green in every game, but what is the natural response when you get criticised for stuff like this? It's like alright, let's got the other way.
"I don't think that's the answer. The Gabba and a few other pitches around have been criticised the last couple of years for being no life in it, quite placid.
"The Gabba, the India Test match in particular, I can remember day five and it was India chasing and it was basically impossible to take a wicket. I mean they played well, but you really don't want that.
"I just hope all the ramifications from this don't push groundsmen to end up doing that."
So while Copeland is now crossing his fingers he will still get to see a green tinge to decks this summer, he also has a wish for the Boxing Day Test.
After South Africa suffered a six-wicket loss at the Gabba - the visitors managing just 99 in their second innings - Copeland wants to see them bowl first at the MCG.
Copeland thinks the prospect of the Australian batsmen facing up to South Africa's star bowling line up on the morning of day one will make for a tantalising contest.
"We got to see about 30 minutes of that contest [at the Gabba] of South Africa going hell of leather and they had us four down. I actually really hope for the sake of the contest and the people viewing it, South Africa somehow find themselves bowling first in Melbourne," Copeland said.
"Seeing their best foot forward first when the pitch is hopefully at its friendliest, our batters for the sake of the contest get put under the trickiest of the conditions and hopefully find a way through.
"That's where my head is at, the biggest sporting day on the calendar, I hope we get to see [Kagiso] Rabada and [Anrich] Nortje going head-to-head with [David] Warner in his 100th Test match and the whole batting line up."
Copeland is also crossing his fingers it is a packed MCG for the second Test.
In 2008 when South Africa last played in a Boxing Day Test, 63,263 fans were there on day one.
The last two years on December 26 in the wake of COVID-19, there were 27,615 fans on day one against India (2020) and 57,100 last year to watch Australia and England do battle.
"I think the dream result is packed house, seeing the Gabba almost full on the first day on the Saturday - as much as the contest was going to be unreal - actually seeing such a vibe in the venue from my point of view is what we really missed," Copeland said.
"So if you add in 80 plus thousand people at the MCG, I think it is just going to be so good."
As for his role as a commentator, Copeland is loving the chance to analyse the game he loves with some of the finest players from across the globe.
"I still have a bit of the 'ole imposter syndrome really. I'm one hundred backing what I bring to the table and how I view the game, but when I've got the likes of Jonty Rhodes and Ricky Ponting to talk fielding at backward point," he said.
"Then what else has been great this summer is the access back to the players, I can do virtual hawk-eye stuff out on the actual pitch with Marnus [Labuschagne] and Mitch Starc and Nathan Lyon.
"I end up being basically a host, it's like I'm that fan back at home, on the couch asking the questions. It's pretty cool."
