BATHURST Regional Council has approved changes to the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014 to make way for what I believe is an inappropriate private hospital and medical centre in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area.
Councillors Jennings and Burke did their best to halt a decision based on what could be determined to be a "black hole" in council's budget relating to funding of a car park that'd be essential for the proposed development, but they were outnumbered.
It was suggested that a good result was achieved from the total number of community members who provided their thoughts by writing directly to Bathurst Regional Council and/or through the YourSay site.
But I believe the final figures provided by council that there was a result of 59 per cent 'for' versus 41 per cent 'against' the development is inaccurate and misleading.
To explain: the Planning Proposal was "to alter the height and floor space ratio provisions of the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan 2014 to facilitate the development of the BIMC and the multi storey car park".
My close scrutiny of all submissions found that those figures were, in reality, in reverse.
That is, 60.5 per cent of respondents were 'against' changing the LEP 2014 from residents who actually addressed the Planning Proposal in their submissions, providing logical, educated, compelling reasons, versus 39.5 per cent of respondents 'for' changing the LEP 2014 to facilitate development.
As I fully support qualitative research, I'm pleased I set aside a few hours it took to expose what I believe are quantitative rubbish findings that have been published.
