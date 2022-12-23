Western Advocate

I've had a close look at the for and against figures for this CBD height change | Letter

By Lorraine Sargeant
December 23 2022 - 5:00pm
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre is proposed for a site at 252 Howick Street.

BATHURST Regional Council has approved changes to the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014 to make way for what I believe is an inappropriate private hospital and medical centre in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area.

