Calare MP Andrew Gee explains shock National Party resignation

December 24 2022 - 9:00am
'They didn't want me speaking out' ... Gee says party pressures forced shock resignation

BATHURST'S federal MP Andrew Gee says he was pressured by now-former National Party colleagues to feign a "united position" - or stay mute - on high-profile policies with which he disagreed.

