EVERYONE loves a surprise Christmas gift and that is exactly what Bathurst driver Dean Campbell got this week - a chance to be part of an "exciting innovation" at Mount Panorama.
It was revealed that a combined Australian Production Car and GT4 grid will tackle the Mount as a support category for the Bathurst 6 Hour.
Campbell made his debut at Mount Panorama in the 2022 edition of the Bathurst 6 Hour.
He and co-driver Cameron Crick were at one stage running second outright in the team's Mitsubishi Lancer and 50 laps into the enduro were sitting third in class.
While a belt failure ultimately saw the Bathurst team unable to finish, Campbell was quick to say "we'll be back again next Easter obviously."
With 85 entries currently submitted for the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour and the grid limited to a capacity of 70 cars, there will be some team that miss out on the feature.
That's why the addition of three, 40-minute Australian Production Car-GT4 races to the support program is good news for Campbell and many other drivers.
The APC category is one that Campbell raced in this season, finishing second in the A1 class and eighth in the outright championship.
So if Campbell isn't in the Bathurst 6 Hour race itself, it means there's another option to be part of the bumper April 7-9 event.
"The demand for spots within the Bathurst 6 Hour grid is so high, so this is the best possible scenario to ensure that every possible Production Car competitor can get onto Mount Panorama next Easter, whether it's in the 6 Hour or not," Bathurst 6 Hour event director Ken Collier said.
"And those that may miss out on selection for the main race may still have the opportunity to compete should they elect to be on the reserve list.
"Endurance events at Bathurst traditionally have an attrition rate, so there is a high chance the reserves will be called on to ensure a capacity, 70-car grid when the race starts on Easter Sunday."
As well as being good news for Campbell, the announcement means that a piece of history will be created at the Bathurst circuit.
It will be the first time that GT4 vehicles will have had their own showcase races at Mount Panorama or more broadly in Australia.
"The chance for GT4 cars to headline their own races at Mount Panorama will be a massive boost for the profile and visibility of the category in Australia," Collier said.
"There are numerous cars in use around the country, so this will be an opportunity for them to get on track against the same machinery and without the worries of the faster GT machinery around them."
The Bathurst races will be open to all eligible GT4 machinery in Australia.
It will allow them to compete without the pressures of sharing a circuit with much quicker GT3 machinery.
It is a prospect that has APC category manager Troy Williams excited.
"Mount Panorama is such an iconic venue and the Bathurst 6 Hour is a race weekend Production Car racers aspire to," he said.
"Adding GT4 cars to the mix will be an exciting innovation. GT4 racing globally is booming and what better way to showcase these cars than to race at Mount Panorama?
"Many existing Production Car competitors who don't have dry break fuel systems in their cars will also relish the opportunity to compete at Bathurst in a sprint race format. It's going to be a spectacular weekend."
To be held across the Easter Long weekend, the 2023 event will see three days of almost non-stop track action that will culminate in another capacity field of 70 cars contesting the 6-Hour itself.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.