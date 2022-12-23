Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New combined GT4-Australia Production Car sprint races added to Bathurst 6 Hour program

By Newsroom
Updated December 24 2022 - 11:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As as the feature enduro itself, there are now three sprint races that are an option for Bathurst driver Dean Campbell come the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour event. Picture by Phil Blatch

EVERYONE loves a surprise Christmas gift and that is exactly what Bathurst driver Dean Campbell got this week - a chance to be part of an "exciting innovation" at Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.