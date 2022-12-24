HERE comes Santa Claus, then another Santa Claus, right it must be parkrun on Christmas Day.
There were a host of Santas, some Christmas trees, a few reindeers and event a present amongst the 106 people that took part in the annual Bathurst parkrun Christmas Day event.
Part of a bumper four parkruns in eight day period for Bathurst, there was plenty of Christmas cheer to go with the sweat as runners tackled the five kilometre circuit along the banks of the Macquarie River.
Amongst them was the Gibson family, who crossed the line in fifth (Charley), sixth (Kellie) and seventh (Wes).
While the Gibsons are Bathurst parkrun regulars, Sunday was the first time they'd tackled a Christmas event together.
Kellie was the first female to finish in a time of 21:59, but for her a better Christmas gift came the day prior.
In the regular Saturday parkrun, her 15-year-old son Charlie peeled off a personal best 19:33 effort.
It was the sixth time he had lowered his mark in his last 10 Bathurst parkruns.
"He's improved so much just over the last three or four months," she said.
"It wasn't that long ago I used to beat him, I think at the start of the year he was struggling to beat me, we were very much the same.
"I think you always want your kids to be better than you," she added with a smile.
Though presents and eating might have been the way many families opted to spent Christmas morning, the Gibsons were happy to join their 'parkrun family' in spreading some Christmas cheer.
Kellie revealed New Year's Day will start with a similar celebration too.
"This is like another family for us, we always like to start the day with a run," she said.
"We'll be away for New Year's, but we will find a parkrun down there. There's a couple down there so I think we'll do one on the Saturday then do a different one on the Sunday for New Year's Day - you've got to plan these things into your holiday."
The honours for the Christmas event belonged to Miller Rivett in a time of 17:49.
It was the fifth consecutive year that Rivett had taken part in the festive 5km but the first time he'd actually won, bettering his third placings from 2019 and 2021.
"It was pretty cruisey for the first half and then I tried a bit harder for the last half," he said.
"It's a really good way to start Christmas and coming away with a win is a good way to start. It was humid, sweaty, but yeah it was good."
Through the first half of the run Rivett was in a pack along with Matt Ferguson, James Pucci and Cameron Oakley, but by the time he reached the final metres he had a handy lead.
Rivett finished four seconds ahead of Ferguson as he also posted his first Bathurst parkrun win in a month.
Good rival and friend Max Martinez, who had taken out Saturday's event to make it four wins in succession, wasn't there on Christmas Day.
"Max has been running real well lately, he ran 16:07 yesterday, 16:06 the week before, so it's been hard to keep up with him," Rivett said.
"I had the flu a couple of weeks ago so I've just been recovering from that, I haven't picked up the speed training much."
After finishing the run Rivett's plans for the rest of Christmas involved a family breakfast and lunch to follow.
It's a plan many of his fellow parkrunners followed as well.
