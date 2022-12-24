Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Gibson family spend Christmas morning doing Bathurst parkrun

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HERE comes Santa Claus, then another Santa Claus, right it must be parkrun on Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.