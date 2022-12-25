THEY'RE the star Scots All Saints College rugby sevens duo who took on the world's best school sides and now Annie Craig and Amelie Cobb are thinking about doing it again.
The pair who bonded through their passion for rugby union made their debut at the World Schools Sevens tournament prior to Christmas and are already crossing their fingers they get another shot in 2023.
Bathurst native Craig and schoolmate Cobb were part of the Australian Cavaliers Rugby Academy side which made it to the bowl consolation semi-final of the tournament in New Zealand.
"Oh yeah I want to do it again," Cobb said.
"We can play in a Cavaliers team again next year if we get asked, so we're hoping that opportunity will be there."
The Australian Cavaliers staff are well aware of the talent of the Scots All Saints pair.
First they recruited Craig, a talented playmaker who's rugby union resume includes playing for Central West and NSW City, for their 2022 Word School Sevens squad.
Then Craig suggested they sign up winger Cobb. After viewing footage of her in action she became a Cavalier as well.
The pair and their Cavaliers team-mates headed to the tournament, hosted by Auckland's Pakuranga Rugby Club, as one of 24 girls sides.
Both were excited at the opportunity, but nervous as well.
"I was actually, really, really scared. I thought that everyone was going to be so much bigger and better than us, but actually everyone was pretty similar, which was shocking," Cobb said.
"The top sides just could read the ball better and work together.
"The whole thing, it just went so fast. The whole entire time went so fast. At first it was like we still have seven days then it was whoa, we only have two days left."
Prior to the start of the tournament the Cavaliers rounded out their preparation with trial matches.
Then it was on to their first pool game against the Samoan Barbarians. They made a winning start.
"When we played our first trial game over there and we lost, after that we played a lot better, especially in first game against Samoa," Cobb said.
"We were very, very scared because the Samoans were bigger than us, but they didn't put any points on the board."
It was in the win over Samoa that Cobb enjoyed one of her tournament highlights - scoring a try.
"I didn't get as many tries as I'd like, but one is better than none," she laughed.
"The ball was just passed out, they had no players out wide and their fitness levels weren't up. My friend from home [Narrabri] she just ran, took on the winger stayed on the outside and just popped it and I went around."
After their second pool game against New Zealand Cavaliers, the Australian Cavaliers were placed in the bowl draw.
They suffered a narrow 33-29 quarter-final loss to Rugby Vault and in the bowl consolation semi-final it was another close defeat, falling 19-14 to fellow Australian outfit Central Coast Sea Hawks.
However, Cobb explained she and her team-mates were satisfied with their final standing. It exceeded expectations.
"We came 10th which was really, really good," she said.
"The Cavaliers manager said he was hoping for everyone to get in the top 18 and we got in the top 10."
On an individual effort Craig, who is still recovering from a dislocated knee, and Cobb were both solid for their team as they were exposed to high quality opposition.
"I was happy with how I played, but I feel like I could've played better. I think the nerves really, really got to me," Cobb said.
"Annie was so good and her knee stayed together really well and she was happy with how she played too.
"But yeah I learned a lot. You can't just get chucked together and expect to win, you need to actually prepare yourselves and work together."
Working together on a rugby field is something Cobb and Craig are looking forward to doing again in 2023.
