"EVERYONE is going to remember the name Cushla Rue."
The post may have denied Bathurst soccer talent Rue from scoring in her A-League Women's debut for Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, but that statement from commentator Teo Pellizzeri indicated the sort of impact she had.
Rue was used off the bench for the Wanderers in the December 24 A-League Women's derby against powerhouses Sydney FC.
In the 28 minutes she got on the field Rue displayed the qualities which earned her Young Matildas caps this year and while Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat, her efforts were a real positive.
Pellizzeri, who has called a host of men's and women's matches at Australia's top level, was certainly impressed.
He declared, some five minutes after she ran out onto Allianz Stadium, "Just pass it to her every time".
Prior to Saturday's derby, Rue had only participated in trial games for the Wanderers after inking a two-year deal in October.
She brought with her the experience of playing at the FIFA Women's Under 20s World Cup and made the move to help further her career.
Rue's maiden A-League Women's season was with Wellington Phoenix when she was twice used off the bench, but both those appearances came in the dying minutes.
For her Wanderers debut she got more time to showcase her skills.
Elevated into the game day squad, Rue watched on from the bench in the first half as Sydney FC demonstrated why it sat second on the ladder.
The hosts scored twice in the first half of the Christmas Eve match, in total having 12 shots for the period while Wanderers had just one.
Sydney FC continued to press in the second half, controlling possession well, but it was a defensive error from them that led to Rue being injected into the match.
A poor back-pass put Sydney FC goalkeeper Jayda Whyman under pressure and in scrambling to secure the ball, she made a lunging challenge on Amy Harrison.
It saw Harrison leave the field due to injury and Rue, a striker, injected into the match in the 68th minute.
Two minutes later Rue came within inches of scoring what would've been the Wanderers' first goal in four matches.
Played into space by team-mate Olivia Price, Rue took a touch then steered her shot around Whyman. It struck the post.
Rue had another chance in the 86th minute when she met a cross from Price, but her right-footed attempt was pushed wide.
The Bathurst 19-year-old continued to work hard through the six minutes of added time on a hot Sydney afternoon to try and create something for Wanderers, but 2-0 was how the scoreline remained.
Former Matilda and Canberra United player Grace Gill was another commentator at the derby and she was also full of praise for Rue.
"Wow, what an introduction that would'vbe been," she said after Rue's 70th minute shot.
"She's just breathed a bit of energy into this Wanderers side. Really lively, good touches, getting involved with the game.
"Certainly Cushla Rue, in my eyes, has done plenty this afternoon."
Rue will be hoping she did enough to see more game time when the Wanderers take on her former club Wellington on January 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.