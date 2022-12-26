Western Advocate

Professor Andrew McNaughton, author of report on NSW fast rail routes, gives an indication on likelihood of Bathurst route

Updated December 26 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remember the future fast rail route through Bathurst? Here's a clue as to where it stands

THERE'S still no indication when - or even if - a report that looked at the viability of a fast rail line through Bathurst, among other routes, will be released publicly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.