Here's the lowdown on what happened at Upstairs in 2022

IT'S been a great year at the Upstairs Hub.
Upstairs has hosted over 70 events, community group meetings, external business training sessions and workshops throughout the year, and has created over 100 connections with other businesses, sole traders and entrepreneurs.
A big thank you to Bathurst Regional Council, Bathurst Business Chamber and many other local companies for using Upstairs event space for your events and workshops.
With 14 new members joining throughout the year, three past members rejoining, over 40 hot desk bookings, and two work experience students, Upstairs has regained its lively atmosphere after the COVID lockdowns.
It's been a year of achievements for the Upstairs members: winning awards, receiving grants, business and project expansions, overseas work experiences, and positive business progressions.
UPSTAIRS member Ashley Bland says his business Constructive Energy has continued its trend of year-on-year growth and carving out a niche as experts in the delivery of renewable energy projects in regional Australia.
"We've moved on from a 'start-up' at Upstairs four years ago to a 'keep going' and are now regularly working with a core group of five staff and contractors on projects from North Queensland and the Pacific Islands to Victoria," he said.
Ribbon Gang has had an amazing year full of projects and new clients. The team was stoked to win Best Pro Bono Campaign at the Mumbrella awards back in May, and officially went global after launching their new office in Singapore with two new hires.
They now manage websites that span right across Asia and the Middle East.
Isabel Fox has had an incredible year with her business Fearless Fox Training and has launched a not-for-profit, Consent Education Australia (CEA).
CEA is all about sexual misconduct prevention, and informing schools, sports clubs and community groups about the yays and nays of consent, acceptance, and sexual behaviour.
Isabel delivers CEA in a positive and open conversational approach, which has proven to be extremely effective.
In among this, Isabel has partnered with several universities and NSW Health to provide mental health training to more than 200 future frontline health workers.
With clients lining up for Isabel's programs, 2023 is already looking like a busy but extremely exciting year for Upstairs' Fearless Fox.
Thanks to Upstairs 2022 members Sue Bowden, Lachlan Mitchell and David Cumming, the Australian Emotional Wellness Association (AEWA) has continued to grow over the course of 2022, and is set for a big 2023.
During the year, AEWA developed and delivered Emotional First Aid programs to veterans and community groups, with outstanding outcomes.
AEWA has recently secured further grant funding from Simplot and Australia Post to scale-up its activities, starting with the Stroll and Roll weekly walk, which leaves from Doppio at 6.30 every Tuesday morning.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry is also a member of Upstairs. He often comes into the Upstairs space to work on council matters, but more so uses Upstairs as his other office.
Ben is a managing partner of BoxGrove, and the proprietor of WestFilm, both of which have had an amazing year.
IT services and consulting company Dipole has two computer science CSU students working in the Upstairs coworking space.
Bradley and Faro are working on their studies while learning new skills on the job with mentorship from Dipole's director of quality assurance, Matt Schultz.
This year, Upstairs hired a local communications student from Charles Sturt University to be the community co-ordinator for Upstairs.
Bree has since graduated from her Bachelor degree and is now community and operations lead for Upstairs and receives mentorship from the Upstairs board of directors.
Upstairs is very lucky to have three business advisers and specialists from Central NSW Business Headquarters as members.
Russell, Lindsay and Nalinda have had over 100 meetings and consultations with their clients this year, and have helped many small businesses, sole traders and side hustlers get their ideas up and running.
It is amazing to see all of the members at Upstairs kicking goals and achieving greatness.
Throughout the year, our members have used the Upstairs space for office work, brainstorming sessions, events, meetings, workshops, consultations, collaborations, networking and an escape from the home office.
This is what Upstairs is for and it is great to see it providing and benefiting so many members of the community.
