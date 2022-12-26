Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Watch

Stormwater harvesting can keep Bathurst afloat in dry times

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 26 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS construction gets under way on the city's stormwater harvesting project, politicians have pointed out what a difference the scheme can make in times of drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.