AS construction gets under way on the city's stormwater harvesting project, politicians have pointed out what a difference the scheme can make in times of drought.
It was only a few years ago, at the beginning of 2020, that the water level at Chifley Dam dropped to below 30 per cent, prompting genuine fears Bathurst could run out of water.
Thankfully, the situation improved, with the storage remaining close to, at or above 100 per cent since September that same year.
Had Bathurst had its stormwater harvesting scheme back in 2019 and early 2020, the situation would have been very different.
The scheme will have a 36-megalitre storage pond off Morrissett Street and an eight-megalitre storage pond at the water treatment plant to capture stormwater run-off from drains and local catchments.
Once it is harvested and collected, the stormwater will be pumped back to the water treatment plant for filtration so that it is safe to use.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the project will help secure water supplies for the city into the future.
"The project will yield approximately 1459 megalitres annually," he said.
"During the drought, that would have been approximately one-third of the town water supply requirements while we were on level four restrictions."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that there has been a lot of rain recently, but there will be dry times again, and this project will ensure Bathurst is ready.
Construction commenced on the stormwater harvesting project the week before Christmas.
If there are no delays, the first stage of the project will be operational by the end of 2023.
A second stage has been planned to allow for a second extraction point downstream of the confluence of Raglan Creek with the Macquarie River.
It has an expected yield of a further 2000 megalitres per annum.
