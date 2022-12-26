DID it feel like the sun had a real sting this afternoon? There was a good reason.
Bathurst's temperature reading of 31.7 degrees at 3pm was just over the 31 degrees recorded all the way back on January 2, 2022 that had been the title-holder for hottest day this year.
Bathurst on Monday:
It came after a run of days - starting Friday - of above average December temperatures for Bathurst, though the city has been spared the real force of a heatwave that has been moving across the southern part of the state.
That heatwave brought temperatures of around 35 degrees to Albury and Wagga this afternoon and is expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday before easing on Thursday.
After an incredibly wet November for Bathurst, including a flood on the Macquarie of sufficient force to cut off the city from Kelso, local gardens might now be starting to show some signs of thirst given the rising temperatures.
Bathurst has had only 21.4 millimetres of rain this month - well down on the long-term average for December of 65.6mm - and there is no serious rainfall on the short-term forecast.
The city's minimums, though, will be providing some relief for pampered plants: Bathurst's highest overnight temperature this month was the 13 degrees recorded last Friday.
That's well down on the highest minimum recorded last December, which was 16.8 degrees a couple of days before Christmas that year.
