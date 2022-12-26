LITTLE more than a year ago, Bathurst Regional Council released an ambitious timeline for the former TAFE precinct that included construction commencing on a redevelopment in 2024.
Now, council has all but ruled that out and the future of the site remains uncertain.
An expressions of interest (EOI) process, launched in September 2021, failed to attract any suitable proposals to redevelop the site.
Director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, said that council would engage with registered parties to find out more about why they never progressed to lodging an EOI.
That engagement has since occurred, but did not provide council with the answers it was hoping for.
Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said there was no single reason identified as to why the registered parties never put forward a formal proposal.
"Their comments were varied with no singular reason their interest did not result in a proposal," he said.
"It is reasonable to conclude in general terms that the costs to redevelop the heritage buildings, combined with the need for public spaces, outweighed the commercial benefits the precinct could bring to the private sector."
It was thought council might be able to use their feedback to modify the criteria and launch a new EOI process.
While council is open to receiving new proposals for redevelopment of the precinct, Mr Southorn said there are no plans for a new EOI process in the short term.
The initial timeline for the redevelopment of the old TAFE precinct was for council to receive proposals and then make a shortlist in early 2022.
A preferred proponent would be selected in mid 2023 and asked to develop and deliver a detailed design proposal.
The final design would have then been selected and a developed development application considered in late 2023.
Council pointed to construction commencing in 2024.
With no proposals on the table and the EOI process effectively abandoned, construction is unlikely to occur.
"It is unlikely 2024 will see major reconstruction works occurring, although some minor works may be possible subject to council's budget processes," Mr Southorn said.
But council doesn't want to see the old TAFE building go untouched for years.
Mr Southorn said other options are being investigated that could see the primary building put to some use.
"Council is investigating options for partial redevelopment of the old TAFE building to enable partial occupancy, if no other proposal is received for the whole of the building, which will be the subject of a budget bid for next financial year," he said.
"Otherwise, additional maintenance funding will be sought to minimise further deterioration of the building."
Council has not indicated what the occupancy could be, but there have been a lot of suggestions over the years for how that building should be used.
The list of ideas includes boutique accommodation, and a performing arts centre.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
