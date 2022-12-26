Height fight, grass gripes, thirsty trees: Here's what's got readers writing recent letters

Western Advocate
Comment

Height fight, grass gripes, thirsty trees: Here's what's got readers writing letters

December 26 2022 - 2:45pm
I've had a close look at the for and against figures

BATHURST Regional Council has approved changes to the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014 to make way for what I believe is an inappropriate private hospital and medical centre in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area.

