Height fight, grass gripes, thirsty trees: Here's what's got readers writing recent letters

BATHURST Regional Council has approved changes to the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014 to make way for what I believe is an inappropriate private hospital and medical centre in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area.
Councillors Jennings and Burke did their best to halt a decision based on what could be determined to be a "black hole" in council's budget relating to funding of a car park that'd be essential for the proposed development, but they were outnumbered.
It was suggested that a good result was achieved from the total number of community members who provided their thoughts by writing directly to Bathurst Regional Council and/or through the YourSay site.
But I believe the final figures provided by council that there was a result of 59 per cent 'for' versus 41 per cent 'against' the development is inaccurate and misleading.
To explain: the Planning Proposal was "to alter the height and floor space ratio provisions of the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan 2014 to facilitate the development of the BIMC and the multi storey car park".
My close scrutiny of all submissions found that those figures were, in reality, in reverse.
That is, 60.5 per cent of respondents were 'against' changing the LEP 2014 from residents who actually addressed the Planning Proposal in their submissions, providing logical, educated, compelling reasons, versus 39.5 per cent of respondents 'for' changing the LEP 2014 to facilitate development.
As I fully support qualitative research, I'm pleased I set aside a few hours it took to expose what I believe are quantitative rubbish findings that have been published.
Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre is a private facility that will not be treating public patients.
A true free market dictates that it is viable without public funding; council has no business whatsoever spending ratepayers' money on this.
The use of the car park behind the RSL Club is more than enough of a contribution to this private venture given the RSL gave the car park to council many years ago.
Too often we are seeing the private sector put its hand out for public money; Qantas given billions in handouts (not a loan) during COVID is just one egregious example.
If your business is not profitable without handouts from government, get out. You either have a business with not enough demand for your goods/services or, in my view, you are incompetent, in which case get out of the way and let somebody who can make it profitable do the job.
This is the true free market at work.
COUNCIL is apparently waiting for the public to decide if trees in the CBD are left in pots or will be planted in the ground.
Meanwhile, the potted trees are dying of thirst. They are wilting away before our eyes.
Regular watering is needed.
BATHURST Regional Council urgently needs to make our grounds more presentable.
The state of the grass around Bathurst right now is a disgrace and an embarrassment.
As you enter town from Orange, or Sydney, all you see is overgrown grass.
You drive along the iconic Panorama Avenue where thousands of people drive along each year, throughout the year, not just during the various car races, and all you currently see is overgrown grass everywhere.
Along Suttor Street: again, overgrown.
Councillor Ben Fry recently said he wants to see villages have their money doubled or tripled to take care of projects as tourists visit.
While I think he has a point, I strongly believe Ben Fry and the team need to fix Bathurst first.
I have never seen Bathurst look in such an unloved eyesore state as what it looks today.
Where is Bathurst ratepayers' money going? What's the budget set for lawns, grounds and gardens? How did it get to this point?
These are the questions I'd like council to answer for ratepayers because, right now, the state of the grounds is just not good enough.
They have never looked so neglected in the past, so what's happened? It's more than rain.
Summer is upon us, which means snakes and a chance of grass fires.
There needs to be pride in our town shown and right now, as you drive around, it looks like there's zero pride from council.
So council, do better.
RE: Proposed medical centre in the CBD.
It is very disappointing to learn the proposed medical centre could be built in the Bathurst CBD.
Many agree we do need such a facility but not in this chosen location.
How many councillors or the developer researched other similar facilities in NSW?
Medical centres such as this proposed facility are usually built in conjunction with a public hospital.
This has happened in Orange and several locations in Sydney.
It would be rare to find a facility such as this proposal in the CBD of any city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.