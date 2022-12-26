IT wasn't the feature race he most wanted to win at Bathurst's Carnival of Cups meeting, but when Will Rixon saluted in the annual Lombo La Fe Fe Vase on Monday night he still wore a big smile.
The talented 21-year-old Sydney reinsman had been hoping to spring an upset at the Boxing Day meeting with $16 outsider Kid Montana in the Shirley Turnbull Memorial.
It's a race that honours his late grandmother.
His mother Cindy is the youngest of the Shirley and Tony 'AD' Turnbull's six children.
First introduced by the Bathurst Harness Racing Club in 1987, the list of Shirley Turnbull Memorial winners includes Rixon's cousins and uncles, while his father Peter took out the feature about Divisive.
"Dad, he won it in 2008, it's just a great night for our family so to be up here is good," Rixon said.
"We always try to get here this day every year because it means a lot to our family."
Though Rixon had to settle for fifth in the memorial won by his cousin Amanda Turnbull aboard Smooth Baht, he did mark the evening with a win in another race that honours a legend.
Star filly Lombo La Fe Fe not only won Bathurst's Gold Tiara as a two-year-old, but the Australasian Breeders Crown, Australian Pacing Gold, Vicbred Super Series and Kay Seymour Nursery Pace Finals.
She ended up winning 44 of her 26 starts - five of them Group 1 features.
Rixon's runner in the Lombo La Fe Fe Vase (1,730 metres) was a three-year-old filly named Beauty Play trained by his father Peter at their Pheasants Nest stable.
She'd previously raced at the Bathurst track, placing third in the 2021 Group 3 Gold Tiara Consolation, while she had three prior wins and eight placings from 17 starts this season.
It saw her start as the $1.60 favourite.
From barrier six Rixon didn't burn out with Beauty Play, instead heading up the line of outside runners as Bernie Hewitt's Art Thou Lexy ($6.50) set the tempo in front.
Beauty Play was third on the bell, Rixon waiting until the 500m mark to make his move with her.
His filly closed to within three metres of Art Thou Lexy as they ran through the final bend and with 100m to go, Beauty Play had the lead.
She went on to win by 4m over Art Thou Lexy in a career best 1:55.6 mile rate.
"To get a winner tonight for Mum and Dad, yeah it's quite special," Rixon said.
"That filly deserved a nice race, so to win that was great.
"I was a little worried down the back because Bern's horse was still travelling really well, but when she moved up next to him I could tell she was going to have the better of him.
"This filly tries so hard, so that helped it."
It was the 354th winning drive of Rixon's career and that it came on a special night for his family was even better.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.